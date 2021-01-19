 

22-Year Enterprise Development Makes a 20-Billion Hot-dipped Galvanization Giant

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 07:45  |  88   |   |   

LIYANG, China, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Several days ago, Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter JSGQ) announced that they broke through 20 billion yuan annual sales revenue, hitting a record high of its 22-year development. How did this Chinese hot dip galvanizing enterprise create a miracle?

JSGQ was founded in 1998, the development of which has experienced four important stages: "Corporate Rejuvenation", "Sustaining Momentum", "Innovation & Cooperation" and "Serving Society".

Phase 1 (1998~2005): Corporate Rejuvenation

In October 1998, the original Changzhou Xinghong Group was faced with bankruptcy. The present Chairman and General Manager, Yuan Guoqiang, finally obtained its management and ownership after a bidding for merger and re-organization, leading a start-up team to start their entrepreneurial journey.

Phase 2 (2006~2010): Sustaining Momentum

JSGQ experienced a comeback and a rapid development, becoming one of the China's Top 500 Private Enterprises and China's Top 100 Transportation Companies. At this stage, it focused on the concept of "Providing Customers with First-class Products and High-quality Services", forming a core corporate governance concept of "Taking Science and Technology as No.1 Productive Force and Innovation as No.1 Enterprise Competitiveness".

Phase 3 (2011~2018): Innovation & Cooperation

With its sustained development and growth, JSGQ started a journey of innovation and cooperation at this stage. From 2011, JSGQ established a joint venture company with Japanese Nippon Steel, set up a Guodian Division with a Dutch company, participated in the formulation of industrial standards, built an environmental intelligent logistics platform and developed such projects as cleaning robots and intelligent climbing frames, making its annual sales revenue exceed the milestone of ten billion yuan in 2014.

Phase 4 (2019~ present): Serving Society

JSGQ's annual sales exceeded 20 billion at this stage. The company began to embark on achieving a "win-win" situation between economic and social benefits. With more enthusiasm for social philanthropic activities: establishment of "Yuan Brothers Scholarship", participation in the implementation of "Spring Bud Plan" and "Liyang City Fundraising" project, focusing on giving back to the society and the public.

Company website: www.jsgq.cn

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

22-Year Enterprise Development Makes a 20-Billion Hot-dipped Galvanization Giant LIYANG, China, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Several days ago, Jiangsu Guoqiang Galvanization Industrial Company (Hereinafter JSGQ) announced that they broke through 20 billion yuan annual sales revenue, hitting a record high of its 22-year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure
Keto Weight Loss Pills Reviews- Latest 'Keto For You Diet Pills' Report
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments