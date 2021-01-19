 

Cushon launches the world's first Net Zero pension

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 08:00  |  63   |   |   

Each UK pension pot finances an average of 23 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year through its investments

88% of employees want their employer to take action to address this in workplace pensions

62% of employees would engage more with their pension if it was making a positive impact on climate change

In response, members of the Cushon Net Zero pension will actively contribute towards slowing climate change

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cushon, the fintech workplace savings disrupter, today announces the launch of the world's first net zero pension.

Cushon logo

The launch responds to growing demand from employees who are increasingly concerned about the impact of their pensions on climate change. Recent research from Cushon[1] showed that 68.6% of employees are concerned that their company pension could be investing in businesses that are contributing to the climate crisis. 87.9% of employees want their employer to take action to address this, for instance moving to a pension provider that's making a positive impact on climate change (39.8%).  

Choosing to use a climate-friendly pension provider is an easy way for businesses to significantly reduce their employees' contribution to global warming. Cushon's Net Zero pension will enable employers to help their people contribute to the deceleration of climate change quickly, easily and meaningfully via the choices they make for their company pension. In so doing, they will help to protect our environment and align towards the Paris Climate Agreement and a 1.5 degree world.

Cushon's pension is the first of its kind in that it is Net Zero now – not later - unlike competitors in the market adopting long-reaching targets to achieve the same status by 2030 or even 2050.

Each year, the average UK pension member unknowingly finances 23 tonnes of CO2 emissions[2] through the businesses their pension invests in. That's the equivalent of running either nine family cars each year, using 940 gas propane cylinders, or burning 1,100 coal fires annually, simply as a by-product of saving for retirement. Investors would need to recycle for 19 years, or plant 30 acres of new forest to counteract these effects.[3]

While there are a number of pension investment funds claiming to be socially responsible, these funds often come with higher charges and are still a long way away from being net zero – a target set by the UK Government to be met by 2050. Cushon's pension is Net Zero right from the get-go. 

Seite 1 von 3
Kohlendioxid jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cushon launches the world's first Net Zero pension Each UK pension pot finances an average of 23 tonnes of CO2 emissions a year through its investments 88% of employees want their employer to take action to address this in workplace pensions 62% of employees would engage more with their pension if …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure
Keto Weight Loss Pills Reviews- Latest 'Keto For You Diet Pills' Report
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
MDAX: Siemens Energy spielt wieder die “green hydrogen”-Karte. Abu Dhabis Staatsfonds an Bord. Und Lufthansa und ETIHAD…
18.01.21
NN Investment Partners: Nachhaltigkeit Fehlanzeige: Zehn Prozent der größten nachhaltigen Investment-Grade-Unternehmensanleihen verfehlen NN IP-Standard
18.01.21
Palladium marschiert Richtung Rekordhoch
16.01.21
H2REIHE-KW 2-Update: H2-Werte am Freitag unter “Führung” Plug Powers und Ballard’s unter Druck. Newslage gut bei Nel, NIKOLA, Plug, Siemens Energy u.a.
15.01.21
Full Spectrum CBD Oil - Best Pure CBD Oil Analysis & Customers Review
14.01.21
Tigo Energy bringt 20 Millionen USD an Finanzmitteln auf
14.01.21
ITM Power plc verkauft weltweit größten PEM-Elektrolyseur an Linde
14.01.21
H2-Update: Linde geht in die Offensive – größte green hydrogen Elektrolyseanlage wird in Leuna gebaut
14.01.21
itelligence | NTT DATA Business Solutions reduces CO2 footprint in Germany with green electricity
14.01.21
MDAX: Bahnbrechendes “green H2 Projekt”. Hat die Siemens Energy-Aktie dadurch Potential für höhere Kurse?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.07.20
694
CO2 über 400ppm - Erde irreversibel geschädigt