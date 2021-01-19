 

DGAP-Adhoc Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.01.2021, 08:02  |  49   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend
Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

19-Jan-2021 / 08:02 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, 19 January 2021

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Telefonica Deutschland Holding!
Short
Basispreis 2,57€
Hebel 8,97
Ask 0,22
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 2,02€
Hebel 7,07
Ask 0,39
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

In the context of the spin-off and sale of the operations of Telefónica Deutschland's passive infrastructure on c.10,100 mobile sites to Telxius in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion in June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland considers financial flexibility during the unprecedented COVID times as the first and foremost priority. At the same time, the company remains committed to an attractive shareholder remuneration, targeting a high pay-out ratio to Free Cash Flow after leases (FCFaL).

Besides the recently announced German FTTH investment in a 10% minority stake of Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG) offering attractive long-term returns and the funding of sustainable business development, Telefónica Deutschland announces today an enhanced shareholder remuneration. Telefónica Deutschland intends to propose an increased dividend of EURc 18 per share for FY20 to the AGM in May 2021. A dividend of EURc 18 also will be the increased floor for 2021 until 2023 which extends the current dividend floor period by one year.

More information:

Telefónica Deutschland
Investor Relations
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
D-80992 München
t +49 (0)89 2442-1010
f +49 (0)89 2442-2000
e ir-deutschland@telefonica.com

19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG
Georg-Brauchle-Ring 50
80992 München
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 24 42 0
Internet: www.telefonica.de
ISIN: DE000A1J5RX9
WKN: A1J5RX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161490

MDAX TecDAX
 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1161490  19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161490&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetTelefonica Deutschland Holding Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal 19-Jan-2021 / 08:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau ...
DGAP-News: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Signifikante Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2020 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt Kündigung nachrangiger Anleihen zur Rückzahlung im März 2021 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE resolves to call subordinated bonds for redemption in March 2021 (ISIN ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:16 Uhr
Telefonica will 18 Cent Dividende je Aktie ausschütten
08:14 Uhr
Telefonica Deutschland steckt Funkmasten-Erlöse in Infrastruktur
08:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Strategie-Update - Erfolgreicher Start in Wachstumsära in Kombination mit Vereinbarung von Kooperationen zur gemeinsamen Nutzung von Netzinfrastruktur in 'Grauen Flecken' sowie erhöhtem Dividendenvorschlag (deutsch)
08:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Strategie-Update - Erfolgreicher Start in Wachstumsära in Kombination mit Vereinbarung von Kooperationen zur gemeinsamen Nutzung von Netzinfrastruktur in 'Grauen Flecken' sowie erhöhtem Dividendenvorschlag
08:03 Uhr
DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Strategy Update - confirms successful start into growth era, highlighting grey spot sharing co-operations and enhanced dividend proposal
08:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland kündigt erhöhten Dividendenvorschlag an (deutsch)
08:02 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland kündigt erhöhten Dividendenvorschlag an
18.01.21
JPMORGAN belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Overweight'
15.01.21
UBS belässt Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Buy'
13.01.21
KEPLER CHEUVREUX stuft Telefonica Deutschland auf 'Reduce'

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
475
Telefonica Deutschland Dividende 2014 (Hv)
18.02.20
2
Telefonica Deutschland holt früheren Siemens-Chef Löscher