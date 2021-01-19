DGAP-Ad-hoc: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal 19-Jan-2021 / 08:02 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland announces enhanced dividend proposal

In the context of the spin-off and sale of the operations of Telefónica Deutschland's passive infrastructure on c.10,100 mobile sites to Telxius in two tranches for a total purchase price of EUR 1.5 billion in June 2020, Telefónica Deutschland considers financial flexibility during the unprecedented COVID times as the first and foremost priority. At the same time, the company remains committed to an attractive shareholder remuneration, targeting a high pay-out ratio to Free Cash Flow after leases (FCFaL).

Besides the recently announced German FTTH investment in a 10% minority stake of Unsere Grüne Glasfaser (UGG) offering attractive long-term returns and the funding of sustainable business development, Telefónica Deutschland announces today an enhanced shareholder remuneration. Telefónica Deutschland intends to propose an increased dividend of EURc 18 per share for FY20 to the AGM in May 2021. A dividend of EURc 18 also will be the increased floor for 2021 until 2023 which extends the current dividend floor period by one year.

