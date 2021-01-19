DGAP-News: Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG / Key word(s): Dividend/Agreement Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG: Strategy Update - confirms successful start into growth era, highlighting grey spot sharing co-operations and enhanced dividend proposal 19.01.2021 / 08:03 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Telefónica Deutschland's Strategy Update confirms successful start into growth era, highlighting grey spot sharing co-operations and enhanced dividend proposal

- Core business momentum intact, confirming FY20 outlook at Strategy Update

- Further efficiencies from bilateral active network sharing in grey spots with Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone

- Enhanced dividend proposal of EURc 18 per share for FY20 and extended as dividend floor until 2023

Telefónica Deutschland has entered its growth decade in 2020. This 5G era aims at accelerating sustainable growth on the back of the company's scale benefits and transformation agenda.

One year into the execution of the company's investment for growth programme, Telefónica Deutschland has delivered solid nine-month 2020 results with improving trends in Q3 20 mainly driven by the strong traction of the O 2 Free portfolio. Telefónica Deutschland is focusing on own business dynamics leveraging equalised network quality for its three growth pillars.

- Growing mobile market share in rural areas while reinforcing strong position in urban

- Smart bundling of mobile & mobile as well as fixed & mobile products based on technology agnostic approach

- Seizing the B2B market opportunity, particularly in SME

In 2020, Telefónica Deutschland accelerated the rollout of its 4G network to achieve coverage obligations, reaching 98% of households nationwide and minimum 97% of households in each of the 16 federal states at year end despite the challenging COVID-19 environment. Also, the company's 5G network went live in the 15 largest German cities. The 'very good' rating awarded in the connect magazine test has been a confirmation of Telefónica Deutschland's strong network enhancements.