 

NOXXON Pharma N.V. Half-yearly Report on the Liquidity Contract With Invest Securities

NOXXON Pharma N.V. (Paris:ALNOX) (Euronext Growth Paris: ALNOX), a biotechnology company focused on improving cancer treatments by targeting the tumor microenvironment (TME), announced today that pursuant to the liquidity contract entrusted to Invest Securities by NOXXON Pharma N.V. the following assets appeared on the liquidity account:

As of December 31, 2020:

  • Number of shares: 37,773
  • Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 26,670.57

For the period July 1, 2020 – December 31, 2020:

  • Total number of shares bought: 77,096
    representing an amount of: € 36,926.73
    representing total transactions of: 198
  • Total number of shares sold: 92,104
    representing an amount of: € 46,473.65
    representing total transactions of: 219

As a reminder, as of June 30, 2020, the following assets appeared in the liquidity account:

  • Number of shares: 52,781
  • Cash balance of the liquidity account: € 17,123.66

For more detailed information please see the annex of this press release.

About NOXXON

NOXXON’s oncology-focused pipeline acts on the tumor microenvironment (TME) and the cancer immunity cycle by breaking the tumor protection barrier and blocking tumor repair. By neutralizing chemokines in the tumor microenvironment, NOXXON’s approach works in combination with other forms of treatment to weaken tumor defenses against the immune system and enable greater therapeutic impact. Building on extensive clinical experience and safety data, the lead program NOX-A12 has delivered top-line data from a Keytruda combination trial in metastatic colorectal and pancreatic cancer patients and further studies are being planned in these indications. In September 2019 the company initiated an additional trial with NOX-A12 in brain cancer in combination with radiotherapy. The combination of NOX-A12 and radiotherapy has been granted orphan drug status in the US and EU for the treatment of certain brain cancers. The company’s second clinical-stage asset NOX-E36 is a Phase 2 TME asset targeting the innate immune system. NOXXON plans to test NOX‑E36 in patients with solid tumors both as a monotherapy and in combination. Further information can be found at: www.noxxon.com

Keytruda is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp

Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/noxxon-pharma-ag
Twitter: https://twitter.com/noxxon_pharma

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this communication contain formulations or terms referring to the future or future developments, as well as negations of such formulations or terms, or similar terminology. These are described as forward-looking statements. In addition, all information in this communication regarding planned or future results of business segments, financial indicators, developments of the financial situation or other financial or statistical data contains such forward-looking statements. The company cautions prospective investors not to rely on such forward-looking statements as certain prognoses of actual future events and developments. The company is neither responsible nor liable for updating such information, which only represents the state of affairs on the day of publication.

Disclaimer

