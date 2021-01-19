OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO announces filing of a patent application covering the use of Chemerin and associated analogues to treat “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and ARDS

OKYO has been developing the chemerin molecule as a promising anti-inflammatory treatment for dry-eye disease (“DED”) licensed from researchers at On Target Therapeutics LLC. OKYO has previously announced that it anticipates making an investigational new drug submission with the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of chemerin in the treatment of DED.

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, announces that it has today submitted a patent application for the potential use of chemerin and chemerin analogues for prophylaxis against and treatment of symptoms associated with, or resulting from, infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus, including inflammation due to the cytokine storm caused by COVID-19 disease (“COVID-19”), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”).

“Together with On Target Therapeutics LLC, we have been exploring chemerin and associated analogues for other potential therapeutic uses and are now also focusing on chemerin as a novel approach to treating COVID-19 and ARDS patients,” said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of OKYO. “We are working aggressively to expand this COVID-19 work and will be providing progress on this project as important developments occur.”

Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, a member of OKYO’s Scientific Advisory Board, will be spearheading this effort at OKYO to advance chemerin and its associated analogues for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus and ARDS. Dr. Ferrara, winner of the prestigious Lasker award and a member of the National Academy of Sciences USA, was the scientist who isolated vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a discovery that led to the two blockbuster drugs Lucentis and Avastin (which together accounted for over US$9 billion in sales in 2019) as well as to the class of anti-VEGF drugs, which are widely used to treat cancer and intraocular neovascular diseases.

Dr. Ferrara commented: "We are very excited to be working with our collaborating industry and academic partners to develop this promising addition to the COVID-19 therapeutic armamentarium and, of course, to expedite evaluation in patients as soon as possible. Beyond COVID-19, chemerin, which is a well-established modulator of inflammation, has promise for treating ARDS, a pathological condition that may be triggered by a host of insults to the lungs (e.g., pneumonia, sepsis, pancreatitis and inhalation injury).”