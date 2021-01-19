 

OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO announces filing of a patent application covering the use of Chemerin and associated analogues to treat “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and ARDS

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 08:00  |  37   |   |   

LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKYO (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, announces that it has today submitted a patent application for the potential use of chemerin and chemerin analogues for prophylaxis against and treatment of symptoms associated with, or resulting from, infection with SARS-CoV-2 virus, including inflammation due to the cytokine storm caused by COVID-19 disease (“COVID-19”), and acute respiratory distress syndrome (“ARDS”).

OKYO has been developing the chemerin molecule as a promising anti-inflammatory treatment for dry-eye disease (“DED”) licensed from researchers at On Target Therapeutics LLC. OKYO has previously announced that it anticipates making an investigational new drug submission with the US Food and Drug Administration for the use of chemerin in the treatment of DED.

“Together with On Target Therapeutics LLC, we have been exploring chemerin and associated analogues for other potential therapeutic uses and are now also focusing on chemerin as a novel approach to treating COVID-19 and ARDS patients,” said Dr. Gary S. Jacob, CEO of OKYO. “We are working aggressively to expand this COVID-19 work and will be providing progress on this project as important developments occur.”

Dr. Napoleone Ferrara, a member of OKYO’s Scientific Advisory Board, will be spearheading this effort at OKYO to advance chemerin and its associated analogues for the treatment of patients with SARS-CoV-2 virus and ARDS. Dr. Ferrara, winner of the prestigious Lasker award and a member of the National Academy of Sciences USA, was the scientist who isolated vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF), a discovery that led to the two blockbuster drugs Lucentis and Avastin (which together accounted for over US$9 billion in sales in 2019) as well as to the class of anti-VEGF drugs, which are widely used to treat cancer and intraocular neovascular diseases.

Dr. Ferrara commented: "We are very excited to be working with our collaborating industry and academic partners to develop this promising addition to the COVID-19 therapeutic armamentarium and, of course, to expedite evaluation in patients as soon as possible. Beyond COVID-19, chemerin, which is a well-established modulator of inflammation, has promise for treating ARDS, a pathological condition that may be triggered by a host of insults to the lungs (e.g., pneumonia, sepsis, pancreatitis and inhalation injury).”

Seite 1 von 3
OKYO Pharma Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OKYO Pharma Limited ("OKYO" or the "Company") - OKYO announces filing of a patent application covering the use of Chemerin and associated analogues to treat “cytokine storm” associated with COVID-19 and ARDS LONDON and BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - OKYO (LSE: OKYO; OTCQB: EMMLF), the life sciences and biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat inflammatory dry eye diseases and chronic pain, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
FAR Resources is Pleased to Announce Spring 2021 Drill Program on Its Zoro Lithium Property
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board