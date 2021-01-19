 

Philips to expand its leadership in patient care management solutions for the hospital with the acquisition of Capsule Technologies, Inc.

January 19, 2021

  • Acquisition is a strong fit with Philips’ strategy to transform the delivery of healthcare along the health continuum with integrated solutions
  • Capsule offers a leading vendor-neutral Medical Device Information Platform with a software-as-a service business model

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA), a global leader in health technology, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Capsule Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of medical device integration and data technologies for hospitals and healthcare organizations. Capsule’s Medical Device Information Platform - comprised of device integration, vital signs monitoring and clinical surveillance services - connects almost all existing medical devices and EMRs in hospitals through a vendor-neutral system. Capsule’s platform captures streaming clinical data and transforms it into actionable information for patient care management to enhance patient outcomes, improve collaboration between care teams, streamline clinical workflows and increase productivity. 

The acquisition of Capsule is a strong fit with Philips’ strategy to transform the delivery of care along the health continuum with integrated solutions. Philips’ current portfolio already includes real-time patient monitoring, therapeutic devices, telehealth, informatics and interoperability solutions. The combination of Philips’ industry-leading portfolio with Capsule’s leading Medical Device Information Platform, connected through Philips’ secure vendor-neutral cloud-based HealthSuite digital platform, will greatly enrich and scale Philips’ patient care management solutions for all care settings in the hospital, as well as remote patient care.

“Integrated patient care management solutions supported by essential real-time patient data and AI are core to our strategy to improve patient outcomes and care provider productivity by seamlessly connecting care,” said Roy Jakobs, Chief Business Leader Connected Care at Royal Philips. “The acquisition of Capsule will further expand our patient care management offering. We look forward to integrating our strengths, adding a vendor-neutral medical device integration platform that further unlocks the power of medical device data to enhance patient monitoring and management, improve collaboration and streamline workflows in the ICU, as well as other care settings in the hospital and beyond its walls.”

