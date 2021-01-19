 

Dr. Henry Ji to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference on Jan 20, 2021

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRNE, "Sorrento"), announced today that Dr. Henry Ji, Chairman and CEO, will participate in the following upcoming conference:

  • Fireside chat during the B. Riley Securities Oncology Investor Conference being held virtually. The fireside chat is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at 2:30 PM ET.

A live webcast of this presentation will be available for registered participants at:

https://b-riley-oncology-investor-conference.events.issuerdirect.com/s ...

The fireside chat will be available for 90+ days following the event at:

https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2433/39569

About Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. 

Sorrento is a clinical stage, antibody-centric, biopharmaceutical company developing new therapies to treat cancers. Sorrento's multimodal, multipronged approach to fighting cancer is made possible by its extensive immuno-oncology platforms, including key assets such as fully human antibodies (“G-MAB library”), clinical stage immuno-cellular therapies (“CAR-T”, “DAR-T”), antibody-drug conjugates (“ADC”), and clinical stage oncolytic virus (“Seprehvir”).  Sorrento is also developing potential antiviral therapies and vaccines against coronaviruses, including COVI-GUARD, COVI-AMG, COVI-SHIELD, Gene-MAb, COVI-MSC and COVI-DROPS; and diagnostic test solutions, including COVI-TRACK, COVI-STIX and COVI-TRACE. 

Sorrento's commitment to life-enhancing therapies for patients is also demonstrated by our effort to advance a first-in-class (TRPV1 agonist) non-opioid pain management small molecule, resiniferatoxin (“RTX”), and SP-102 (10 mg, dexamethasone sodium phosphate viscous gel) (SEMDEXA), a novel, viscous gel formulation of a widely used corticosteroid for epidural injections to treat lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica, and to commercialize ZTlido (lidocaine topical system) 1.8% for the treatment of post-herpetic neuralgia. RTX has completed a phase IB trial for intractable pain associated with cancer and a phase 1B trial in osteoarthritis patients. SEMDEXA is in a pivotal Phase 3 trial for the treatment of lumbosacral radicular pain, or sciatica. ZTlido was approved by the FDA on February 28, 2018.

