cyan AG and Grameenphone extend and expand partnership

- Contract signed for 100% additional licenses to expand user base

- Partnership extended for at least five years

- Ambitious customer growth planned

Munich, January 19, 2021 - cyan AG and Grameenphone Ltd, the leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh, have extended their partnership for at least another five years and signed a corresponding contract. The cooperation focuses on the dynamic Skitto product brand, which offers purely digital services at low tariffs and is aimed at young people, students and digital natives in Bangladesh.

Grameenphone plans to double the number of Skitto's end customers by the end of 2021. In addition, the clear goal is to reach a customer base in the double-digit millions in the following years. The mobile market in Bangladesh is extremely dynamic. With a population of 164 million, Bangladesh has more mobile connections than inhabitants, at 170 million. By comparison, in 2012 the figure was 86.5 million connections (Source: BTRC, UNFPA).

Frank von Seth, CEO of cyan AG: "We are very pleased to announce the extension of a greatly expanded contract with our partner Skitto. This is a confirmation of our technically optimally implemented platform for this young brand, which today already serves more than one million customers in the 4G mobile standard. This contract extension is an important signal for our brand presence in Asia and a great sign of trust in cyan as a long-term oriented partner."

About Grameenphone
Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with more than 79 million subscribers. Since its establishment in 1997, Grameenphone has built the country's largest mobile network, covering nearly 95 percent of the country's population. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

