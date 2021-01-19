 

Arkema Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 08:30  |  30   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces an investment in CMC (Crackless Monomer Company), a joint venture between Bostik and Taiwanese company Cartell Chemical Co, a leading supplier of cyanoacrylate solutions, to accelerate the development and production of high value-added engineering adhesives.

CMC, which will be 51%-owned by Bostik for an investment of around US$ 11 million, will produce specialty cyanoacrylate monomers on an industrial scale at a competitive cost, enabling Bostik to accelerate the development of high value-added engineering adhesives dedicated notably to the electronics, medical equipment and DIY markets.

This investment complements the acquisition of Afinitica in 2018, and enables Bostik to further expand its range of instant engineering adhesives, manufactured through a patented and innovative ‘’crackless’’ process. The adhesives formulated through this process have unique properties, which offer added comfort to the end-users.

This project is perfectly coherent with Bostik's sustainable growth strategy. It fits well with the trend of replacing traditional bonding with cutting edge, environmentally friendly technologies that enable lightweighting.

Building on its unique set of expertise in materials science, Arkema offers a portfolio of first-class technologies to address ever-growing demand for new and sustainable materials. With the ambition to become in 2024 a pure player in Specialty Materials, the Group is structured into 3 complementary, resilient and highly innovative segments dedicated to Specialty Materials -Adhesive solutions, Advanced Materials, and Coating Solutions- accounting for some 80% of Group sales, and a well-positioned and competitive Intermediates segment. Arkema offers cutting-edge technological solutions to meet the challenges of, among other things, new energies, access to water, recycling, urbanization and mobility, and fosters a permanent dialogue with all its stakeholders. The Group reported sales of €8.7 billion in 2019, and operates in some 55 countries with 20,500 employees worldwide. www.arkema.com

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business Regulatory News: Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces an investment in CMC (Crackless Monomer Company), a joint venture between Bostik and Taiwanese company Cartell Chemical Co, a leading supplier of cyanoacrylate solutions, to accelerate the development …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
11.01.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 28 December to 01 January 2021
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 December to 25 December 2020