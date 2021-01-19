 

Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021   

THE GROUP LOOKS FORWARD TO A BOUNTY OF NEW PROPERTIES AND NEW BEGINNINGS AROUND THE WORLD

PARIS, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accor is kicking off the year with an encouraging development outlook and a full schedule of new hotel openings around the world. While 2020 was a year of unprecedented challenges – not the least of which were felt among the travel and hospitality sectors – Accor maintained a steady pace of development and continued to sign new projects, leading to a robust roster of new hotel openings throughout 2021.

"As we are all too familiar, 2020 had a profound impact on our day-to-day lives and the hospitality industry as a whole; even so, the early stages of a global rebound will be material and significant," said Agnes Roquefort, Global Chief Development Officer. "Despite the delays and temporary closures we experienced due to the pandemic, we continued to experience sustained momentum across our development pipeline and are optimistic that the worldwide rollout of Covid-19 vaccines will lead to renewed trust in travel and a much greater sense of personal safety for the entire global population."

Accor's sound financial capacity, worldwide reach, and unrivalled portfolio of brands not only kept the company in a solid position to weather the challenges of 2020, but its development capabilities and organizational model allowed the Group to focus on providing support and service to its owners, developers and partners.

The lifestyle category is set to be one of Accor's most vibrant segments over the coming years, with the number of lifestyle hotel openings expected to triple by 2023. Moreover, Accor's lifestyle segment currently accounts for roughly five percent of the Group's annual revenue, while representing 25% of the company's development pipeline by value. The recently announced joint venture with Ennismore, expected to close in Q2 2021, will contribute to a richly diverse platform set to become even more exciting this year with uniquely stylish new properties opening their doors, including Mondrian Shoreditch London; JO&JOE Vienna Westbahnhof; SO/ Sotogrande Resort & Spa; SLS Dubai and 25hours Dubai.

Disclaimer

