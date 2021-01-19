 

Citycon appoints a Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 08:50  |  50   |   |   

CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 19 January 2021

HELSINKI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Jauhiainen, CFA, has been appointed as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations at Citycon as of 1 January 2021. In this role, she will lead Citycon's new strategy function and support Citycon's strategic transformation further towards a mixed-use real estate portfolio combining modern retail with residential, office and municipal service space.

As a part of this new role, Laura Jauhiainen will assume responsibility over the development of the Group's business strategy processes and facilitating strategy work at Citycon. A central area of the strategic planning is the diversification of Citycon's asset portfolio through residential and office development and continuing asset recycling initiatives.

Laura Jauhiainen joined Citycon in April 2020 as the Head of Investor Relations. Before joining Citycon she has over ten years of experience from strategic finance roles within privately owned infrastructure companies and M&A consultancy at PwC.  

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon says:

Citycon has assets in top urban locations across the Nordics, which offers significant potential for densification. Our ambition is to further strengthen our position as a mixed-use urban real estate developer and owner as opposed to being a pure retail player. We have ambitious plans on exploiting the potential we have identified in connection to our assets, which benefit from the trends of urbanization and densification. This entails both investing in development of new residential and office premises, which are directly connected to modern retail and service hubs, and continuing our asset recycling initiatives. With the appointment of Laura Jauhiainen as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, we will be able to further strengthen our strategic planning and business development capabilities and maximize the value creation from our strategic transformation.

Further information:
F. Scott Ball
CEO
Tel. +46 8 562 532 11
scott.ball@citycon.com

Laura Jauhiainen
Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 823 9497
laura.jauhiainen@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-appoints-a-vice-president--strategy-and-investor-relations,c3270084

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/i/laura-jauhiainen-citycon,c286845 ...

Laura Jauhiainen Citycon

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Citycon appoints a Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations CITYCON OYJ Corporate Press Release 19 January 2021 HELSINKI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Laura Jauhiainen, CFA, has been appointed as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations at Citycon as of 1 January 2021. In this role, she will lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
HPE Turns to DigiPlex for Hosting High-Performance Computing Infrastructure
Keto Weight Loss Pills Reviews- Latest 'Keto For You Diet Pills' Report
Shackleton presents Antarctica NOW: Why does Antarctica Matter to All of Us?
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reimagined for 2021 to help set agenda for green recovery from ...
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments