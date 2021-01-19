IDEX Biometrics Expands its Strategic Partnerships by Adding Another Global Payment Network

To deliver on its commitment to bring biometric payment cards to the mass market, IDEX continues to focus on strategic relationships with payment networks, card manufacturers and card issuers. Through co-development with various members of the payment card ecosystem, IDEX is able to offer leading-edge biometric solutions to all card manufacturers world-wide.

Oslo, Norway – 19 January 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has entered into a strategic engagement with an additional US-based global payment network scheme. IDEX is working with this partner to actively engage with card issuers. This is the third payment network to partner with IDEX to advance the adoption of biometric payment cards.

Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX Biometrics, comments “We are very pleased that yet another key member of the payment card ecosystem, this time a global payment network and card issuer, has made a strong commitment to our vision and mission. This is another example of our fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions being the preferred option for companies that recognize biometric payment cards are the future.”

