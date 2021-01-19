 

IDEX Biometrics Expands its Strategic Partnerships by Adding Another Global Payment Network

Oslo, Norway – 19 January 2021 - IDEX Biometrics ASA, a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentication solutions, has entered into a strategic engagement with an additional US-based global payment network scheme. IDEX is working with this partner to actively engage with card issuers. This is the third payment network to partner with IDEX to advance the adoption of biometric payment cards.

To deliver on its commitment to bring biometric payment cards to the mass market, IDEX continues to focus on strategic relationships with payment networks, card manufacturers and card issuers. Through co-development with various members of the payment card ecosystem, IDEX is able to offer leading-edge biometric solutions to all card manufacturers world-wide.

Vince Graziani, CEO at IDEX Biometrics, comments “We are very pleased that yet another key member of the payment card ecosystem, this time a global payment network and card issuer, has made a strong commitment to our vision and mission. This is another example of our fingerprint sensors and biometric solutions being the preferred option for companies that recognize biometric payment cards are the future.”

For further information contact:

Marianne Bøe, Investor Relations
E-mail: marianne.boe@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: + 47 9180 0186

Derek D’Antilio, Chief Financial Officer
E-mail: derek.dantilio@idexbiometrics.com
Tel: +1 978 273 1344

About IDEX Biometrics

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OSE: IDEX and OTCQB: IDXAF) is a leading provider of fingerprint identification technologies offering simple, secure and personal touch-free authentication for all.  We help people make payments, prove their identity, gain access to information, unlock devices or gain admittance to buildings. We invent, engineer, and commercialize these secure and safe yet incredibly user-friendly solutions.  Our total addressable market represents a fast growing multi-billion-unit opportunity.

For more information, visit www.idexbiometrics.com and follow on Twitter @IDEXBiometrics

Trademark Statement

The wordmark ‘IDEX’ and the IDEX logo are registered trademarks of IDEX ASA. All other brands or product names are the property of their respective holders.



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Disclaimer

07.01.21
IDEX Biometrics to Participate at the Needham Growth Conference on 13 January 2021
28.12.20
IDEX Biometrics and Partner Goldpac Achieve China Union Pay Certification for Dual Interface Biometric Payment Cards

03.12.20
16
biometrische Zahlungskarte