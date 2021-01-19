 

Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & On-Site Mobile Health, Pharmaceutical & Wellness Service Provider Across the United States

  • Hydreight provides a completely compliant turnkey business model for health professionals to offer fully licensed medical, health & wellness services through an on-demand and on-site platform.

  • In addition to providing telehealth services, Hydreight also provides a diverse suite of health & wellness protocols that include IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, and other medical and medispa treatments.

  • Hydreight is a USA certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing Hydreight to offer a wide array of health and medical services in all 50 states.

  • Hydreight provides full pharmaceutical offerings across the United States (Hydreight has full 503B Pharmaceutical supply capabilities).
  • Hydreight has established key relationships and supply network chains with major vendors including: Medline, Mckesson, Allergan (Botox), Galderma and numerous pharmacies.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square" or the “Company”) (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF) (FWB:6F6), a company that provides investors access to a diverse portfolio of companies in key sectors including: digital health, gaming, blockchain, AR/VR, cybersecurity, and cloud computing, is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent (the “LOI”) dated January 13, 2021 in respect of the acquisition (the “Acquisition”) of all of the shares of IV Hydreight Inc. (“Hydreight”), a mobile health and wellness service provider operating in the United States.

Founded in 2018, Hydreight provides a unique, custom built, proprietary telemedicine service that allows users to book confidential health & wellness and/or medical services at their home, hotel, office or wherever they may need discreet assistance. The business model of Hydreight leverages decentralized healthcare to bring quality telehealth, medical, health and wellness services to the masses in an efficient, scalable and cost effective way.

Highlights:

  • Hydreight is a US certified e-script and telemedicine provider, allowing Hydreight to offer a wide array of health and medical services in all 50 states.

  • Hydreight provides a completely compliant turnkey business model for various health professionals to offer fully licensed medical, health and wellness services through an on-demand and on-site platform.

  • In addition to providing telehealth services, Hydreight also provides a diverse suite of health and wellness protocols that include IV drip, Botox, COVID-19 testing, vaccinations, and other medical and medispa treatments.
