 

Agillic releases its two-year growth plan "Reboot 2.1" and financial guidance for 2021 and 2022

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 09:00  |  31   |   |   

Announcement no. 5 2021

 

Copenhagen – 19 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its growth plan "Reboot 2.1" and financial guidance for 2021 and 2022.

Following a board meeting held today, Agillic's Board of Directors announces the following: Agillic is rebooting the Company and will implement "Reboot 2.1" over the coming two years. Agillic has just completed a successful raise of DKK 11.65 million in new capital and welcomed new institutional and private investors. Further, Michael Moesgaard Andersen will join the board.

"Reboot 2.1" is based on our three financial goals: 1) Double-digit percentage growth in ARR subscriptions 2) Positive cash flow from operations and 3) Positive EBITDA. As "Reboot 2.1" is a two-year plan it contains financial goals for 2021 and 2022. Therefore, we release financial guidance for both years.

"Reboot 2.1" is based on internationalisation, scaling, increased number of new partners, extended collaboration with existing ones in the following regions: the Nordics, the UK, the DACH region, and as of 2021 also North America, and Central Eastern Europe. We continue to invest in marketing, sales and customer success to increase direct sales and reduce churn. Further, we continue to develop the Agillic Platform with new, improved and value-adding channels and features for our clients.

Together with Agillic’s strategic partners across geographies, Agillic continues to target digitally mature and data-driven B2C-businesses with a substantial customer base within the following sectors: retail, finance, travel & leisure, NGO & charities and subscription businesses.

Financial guidance 2021 & 2022

DKK million 2021 2022
Revenue 49 - 53 57 - 63
EBITDA -5 to -1 -3 to +3
     
ARR license 45 - 49  
ARR transactions 5 - 7  
Total ARR* 50 - 56 65 - 70
Growth rate in total ARR   30-40%

*) The growth rate in ARR license is expected to be higher than in ARR transactions. 

 

For further information, please contact:
Emre Gürsoy, CEO, Agillic A/S
+45 30 78 42 00
emre.gursoy@agillic.com

Bent Faurskov, CFO, Agillic A/S
+45 25 16 21 03
bent.faurskov@agillic.com

 

Certified Adviser
John Norden, Norden CEF
Kongevejen 365, 2840 Holte
+ 45 20 72 02 00
jn@nordencef.dk

About Agillic A/S

Agillic is a Danish software company enabling marketers to maximise the use of data and translate it into relevant and personalised communication establishing strong relations between people and brands. Our customer marketing platform uses AI to enhance the business value of customer communication. By combining data-driven customer insights with the ability to execute personalised communication, we provide our clients with a head start in the battle of winning markets and customers. 

Besides the Company’s headquarter in Copenhagen, Denmark, Agillic has sales offices in London (UK) and Stockholm (Sweden), as well as a development unit in Kyiv (Ukraine). For further information, please visit www.agillic.com

Agillic A/S (publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) is obligated to publish the above information in compliance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was published via agent by Agillic A/S on 19 January 2021.

Agillic A/S – Masnedøgade 22, 2. – 2100 Copenhagen – Denmark

Attachment




Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Agillic releases its two-year growth plan "Reboot 2.1" and financial guidance for 2021 and 2022 Announcement no. 5 2021   Copenhagen – 19 January 2021 – Agillic A/S (Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark: AGILC) releases its growth plan "Reboot 2.1" and financial guidance for 2021 and 2022. Following a board meeting held …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
QMX Files Bonnefond South Technical Report on SEDAR Including 53% Increase in Indicated Resources ...
Mexican Gold Announces Closing Of Private Placement With Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board