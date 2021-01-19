Former U.S. Director of National Intelligence joins Emerging Tech Fest keynote event line up

CARDIFF, Wales, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James (Jim) Clapper, President Obama's former Director of National Intelligence, will join Aled Miles, President & Chief Executive Officer, Sauce Labs, for an exclusive interview as part of the 2021 Emerging Tech Fest's keynote event.

James Clapper joins Sauce Labs CEO & Welsh Government Envoy to the U.S. Aled Miles as the Emerging Tech Fest 2021 announces keynote event

Taking place across 26th – 28th January as a virtual, global event, the 3-day festival will showcase some of the most exciting technology in Wales and beyond, demonstrating how the innovative technology sector is transforming lives and industries.

At the height of one of the most turbulent times in the history of American politics, the highly decorated Ret. Lt General will discuss the growing role of cyber security, modern threat vectors and the role of business and government, all drawn from his extensive experience leading the U.S. intelligence community and from an extraordinary career of service to the U.S. and her allies.

Clapper joins a stellar line-up of guests in a keynote hosted by Aled Miles, the Welsh Government Envoy to the United States and CEO of Sauce Labs, the leading provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence.

The former US Director of National Intelligence also joins:

, President and CEO of Sumo Logic – Fresh from taking Sumo Logic public onto the Nasdaq stock exchange in the middle of a global pandemic, Ramin will join Aled to discuss how data, AI, machine learning and natural learning techniques are emerging as must haves for speed, customer growth and competitive advantage. Dave Cole , founder and CEO of Open Raven – Despite starting Open Raven during one of the most difficult times in modern history, David led a wildly successful first round of funding, generating $15 million from some of the biggest names in venture capital. Dave will share his insights on funding, pitching and the first phase of building a business in an emerging technology space.

Jan Griffiths , founder of the "Finding Gravitas" podcast - A Welsh-born former executive in the U.S. car industry now based in Detroit , Jan has witnessed both the downturn and the recent transformation of the industry with the adoption of extraordinary automotive technology. She will share her experiences on leadership and transformation.

The keynote event will open the Emerging Tech Fest, taking place at 9:30 GMT on the 26th January 2021 with registration open now on the Emerging Tech Fest website.