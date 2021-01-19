 

Regarding the sale of AB Linas own shares

In accordance with the May 16, 2019 by the decision of the repeated Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of company AB Linas (hereinafter - the Company) (hereinafter - the Decision of the Meeting) approving the acquisition of the Company's own shares and instructing the Board of the Company to adopt decisions regarding the sale of the Company's own shares, to determine the procedure, time, number and price of the sale of shares, as well as to perform other actions related to the sale of own shares, on January 18, 2021 taking into account the increase in the share price on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange and the growth of demand, the Board of AB Linas made a decision to start the 2019-2020 financial year trading in repurchased own shares. Trading in shares will start no earlier than on January 19, 2021 (inclusive), the end of trading is not expected, the shares will be sold through the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange. The sale price and quantities of the shares will be determined according to the current market situation, the minimum sale price of the shares is equal to the purchase price. All shares were purchased at 0.10 EUR per ordinary share. Information on sales transactions will be made public at the beginning of each month for the previous month.

AB “Linas” Head of finance dept.
Egidijus Mikeliunas
+370 45 506100


 




