 

NuLegacy Gold Completes Final Closing of C$12.5 Million PP

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 09:15  |  93   |   |   

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to report it has closed the remaining units of its 100,000,000 units (the “Units”) private placement announced January 8 and 15, 2021. In total, the Company has issued 100,000,000 Units at a price of C$0.125 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of C$12.5 million (the “Offering”).

Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one transferable common share purchase warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of C$0.20 for a period of 36 months.

The net proceeds of the Offering will be used to carry out the planned Spring-Summer 2021 drilling program on the Rift Anticline, as well as for general corporate and working capital purposes. More details of the Spring-Summer 2021 drilling program will be provided along with the assays and geochemical context of the fall 2020 drilling in the first part of February.

All securities issued in connection with the final closing are subject to a four month and one day hold period from today’s date. The Company has also paid finder’s fees in cash, shares and/or warrants to certain finders and/or advisors in connection with the sale of Units in accordance with the policies of the TSXV.

On trend: NuLegacy Gold is focused on confirming high-grade Carlin-style gold deposits within the ~ 6 sq. km Rift Anticline target in the northwest corner of its flagship 108 sq. km (42 sq. mile) district scale Red Hill Property in the Cortez gold trend of Nevada. The Rift Anticline target is located on trend and adjacentI to the three, multi-million ounce Carlin-type gold deposits (the Pipeline, Cortez Hills and Goldrush deposits) which are ranked amongst the world’s thirty largest, lowest cost and politically safest gold mines and are three of Nevada Gold Mines’ most profitable mines. II

I The similarity and proximity of these deposits in the Cortez Trend including Goldrush are not necessarily indicative of the gold mineralization in NuLegacy’s Red Hill Property.
II As extracted from Barrick’s Q4-2013 and Q1-2014 reports. As reported by Barrick, the Goldrush resource contains 8,557,000 indicated ounces of gold within 25.78 million tonnes grading ~10.57 g/t and 1,650,000 inferred ounces within 5.6 million tonnes grading ~9.0 g/t.

Seite 1 von 3
NuLegacy Gold Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NuLegacy Gold Completes Final Closing of C$12.5 Million PP THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - NuLegacy Gold Corporation is pleased to report it has closed the remaining …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
NuLegacy Gold Reports Closing 100 Million Units PP
09.01.21
NuLegacy Gold Announces C$12.5 Million Private Placement