 

AB "Novaturas" Group resumes flights to Tenerife and Egypt in February 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” Group, resumes flights to the resorts of Tenerife and Egypt. Flights to Tenerife are planned from all Baltic countries, flights to Egypt – currently only from Estonia.

“Due to the epidemiological situation holiday season this year starts not from January as usual, but a month later. The biggest news is that we are resuming flights to Egypt - the most popular winter holiday season destination. Egypt is one of our main holiday destinations in winter and the ability to open operations to its resorts gives optimism. For the time being we can offer holiday packages in Egypt only to travelers from Estonia. Since the 1st of January 2021, the Estonian government has lifted previously imposed flight restrictions as well as bans to travel to such popular holiday destinations as Egypt and Turkey. Due to these decisions we can offer Estonian travelers flights to Egypt and since the 13th of February they can enjoy sunny holidays in Egyptian resorts. Another good news from Egypt is that until the end of the season, visas to the country's resorts are free of charge. The Egyptian government commits to take care of travelers in case they infected with the virus during their holidays. After a year's break, Estonian travelers can also plan future holidays in Turkish resorts. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas has publicly announced that an agreement has been reached with Turkey on resuming flights to the country. We hope that Lithuanian and Latvian governments and responsible institutions will follow Estonia's example”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of the “Novaturas” Group.

Travelers from all the Baltics can also plan their holidays in Tenerife resorts. “The first flights to Tenerife are planned from the 5th of February from Lithuania, and a couple of weeks later from Estonia. In Latvia, we plan to resume flights to this island from mid-March. The fact that we are resuming operation to Egypt and Tenerife by planning consistent flight programs until April instead of only several flights is another positive signal showing the first signs of recovery of tourism market in all Baltic countries. If the epidemiological situation and conditions are favorable, in the middle of spring we are planning to offer travelers holiday packages to Greece, Bulgaria and other popular holiday destinations”, - A. Keinytė shares the activity plans.

 

About Novaturas Group

AB Novaturas Group is the largest tour operator in the Baltic States, offering summer and winter package holidays in more than 30 destinations worldwide and more than 100 sightseeing routes. In 2019, the group served more than 293 thousand customers.

CFO
Tomas Staškūnas 
tomas.staskunas@novaturas.lt,
+370 687 10426


