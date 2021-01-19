AB “Novaturas” Group resumes flights to Tenerife and Egypt in February 2021

In the first quarter of 2021, the leading tour operator in the Baltic States “Novaturas” Group, resumes flights to the resorts of Tenerife and Egypt. Flights to Tenerife are planned from all Baltic countries, flights to Egypt – currently only from Estonia.

“Due to the epidemiological situation holiday season this year starts not from January as usual, but a month later. The biggest news is that we are resuming flights to Egypt - the most popular winter holiday season destination. Egypt is one of our main holiday destinations in winter and the ability to open operations to its resorts gives optimism. For the time being we can offer holiday packages in Egypt only to travelers from Estonia. Since the 1st of January 2021, the Estonian government has lifted previously imposed flight restrictions as well as bans to travel to such popular holiday destinations as Egypt and Turkey. Due to these decisions we can offer Estonian travelers flights to Egypt and since the 13th of February they can enjoy sunny holidays in Egyptian resorts. Another good news from Egypt is that until the end of the season, visas to the country's resorts are free of charge. The Egyptian government commits to take care of travelers in case they infected with the virus during their holidays. After a year's break, Estonian travelers can also plan future holidays in Turkish resorts. The Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas has publicly announced that an agreement has been reached with Turkey on resuming flights to the country. We hope that Lithuanian and Latvian governments and responsible institutions will follow Estonia's example”, says Audronė Keinytė, head of the “Novaturas” Group.