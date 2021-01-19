 

Cloud-based Email and Web Security Solutions to Propel the APAC Secure Content Management Market by 2024

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
Cloud-based deployment security solutions offer scalability, flexibility, and lower cost, finds Frost & Sullivan

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Capabilities Integration Shaping the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market (SCM), Forecast to 2024, forecasts that the SCM market is expected to achieve an 11.4% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $2.2 billion in total web and email security revenues by 2024. Cloud-based deployments are projected to lead growth as more enterprises move their emails to the cloud and rely on the internet, including remote working, especially during COVID-19. Malicious email and web links remain the most popular attack vectors in APAC countries. Threats include more advanced and sophisticated targeted phishing emails, business email compromises, and malicious content.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/50p

"The addition of multiple functionalities into core capabilities is transforming web and email security options as organizations seek better compatibility with their cloud migration journeys and cost-savings simultaneously. Various integrations, including data loss prevention (DLP), cloud access security broker (CASB), and email/browser isolation, are blurring distinctions among cybersecurity solutions," said Vivien Pua, Industry Analyst, ICT at Frost & Sullivan. "The larger but less mature web security market is also benefiting significantly from cloud-based deployment security solutions given their scalability, flexibility, and lower cost."

Pua added: "Larger enterprises often require dedicated web and email security to effectively detect, prevent, and remediate threats. These companies with larger financial resources generally prioritize performance and will opt for standalone solutions or best-of-breed options. Conversely, small and medium businesses (SMBs) are more open to integrated solutions or Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) offerings, which offer them the necessary protection level, despite their limited security budgets."

For further revenue opportunities, cybersecurity vendors should explore these strategic recommendations:

  • Assist enterprise customers who are migrating to cloud email by integrating and/or transferring their email security to cloud-based deployments.
  • Offer cloud-delivered integrated cybersecurity solutions to meet the business needs of remote workforces.
  • Prepare on-premises deployments or hybrid deployment solutions for enterprises reliant on traditional operating procedures or that face regulatory compliance issues regarding on-the-cloud deployments.
  • Explore new product development and acquisitions to match the security demands of the current and future threat climate.

Capabilities Integration Shaping the APAC Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Information and Communication Technology Growth Partnership Service program.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success.

Capabilities Integration Shaping the Asia-Pacific Secure Content Management Market, Forecast to 2024
PB18-74

Contact:
Melissa Tan
Corporate Communications
T: +65 6890 0926
E: melissa.tan@frost.com

http://ww2.frost.com

 



Disclaimer

