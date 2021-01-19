Dirk Dembski new CEO at curasan AG

As of January 1, 2021, Dirk Dembski is heading curasan AG as Chief Executive Officer. The company, based in the metropolitan region of Frankfurt am Main, Germany, is a leading provider of medical solutions for regenerative bone healing, osteoarthritis therapy and hemostasis in the Dental and Orthopaedics field. The appointment of the new CEO sets the course for technology-based and sales-oriented growth.

Dirk Dembski is to put curasan AG on the road to success after the recent change of ownership. He builds on many years of experience in biotechnology and the medical device sector, including positions as Managing Director at Chinese Naton Medical Group, as Vice President Sales & Marketing at Olympus Biotech and as a member of the Supervisory Board at Bone Therapeutics SA.

"The products of curasan AG have been known and appreciated for decades by medical professionals around the globe for their quality and effectiveness. When it comes to regeneration of musculoskeletal and dental defects as well as pain management, we are among the first points of contact. Our next step will be to fill gaps in our portfolio in the short term with complementary, disruptive and innovative products. At the same time, we are working on solutions to revolutionize musculoskeletal healing. Our stated goal is to help the body to heal itself instead of making medical repairs as is common today. Meanwhile, we are also enlarging our international footprint and invest in our brand awareness with a dedicated marketing and sales approach at all touchpoints with all stakeholders.", Dembski summarizes the curasan strategy.

Alexander Baratta, previously interim CEO and future Chairman of the Supervisory Board adds: "We are delighted to have been able to attract Dirk Dembski to our company. He brings both, the personal and professional qualifications to successfully drive curasan's growth."

About curasan AG:

curasan develops, manufactures and markets biomaterials and medical devices in the field of bone and tissue regeneration, wound healing and osteoarthritis therapy. As a pioneer and global technology leader in the growing field of regenerative medicine, curasan is specialized primarily on biomimetic bone grafting materials for dental, oral/maxillofacial, orthopedic and spinal applications, i.e. materials mimicking biological structures. Numerous patents and a broad record of scientific publications demonstrate the clinical success of the products and the highly innovative strength of curasan. Dental and orthopaedic clinicians worldwide benefit from the broad range of the premium quality and easy to use portfolio offered by the technology leader curasan. curasan maintains its own high-tech facilities for research, development and manufacturing of biomaterials in Frankfurt/Main, Germany. In addition to its headquarters, the company has a subsidiary, curasan, Inc., in Wake Forest, near Raleigh, N.C., USA. curasan's innovative products are cleared by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and many other international authorities and available in almost 50 countries worldwide.

