EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
With the industrial use of solar energy, Lenzing sets new standards regarding
decarbonization in the fiber industry.
Company Information
Lenzing - The Lenzing Group plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted
photovoltaic plant on an area of around 55,000 m2. The groundbreaking ceremony
is scheduled to take place in summer 2021. After the expected commissioning in
the second half of 2021, the plant's output will amount to 5.5 MWpeak. With
approximately 16,000 modules, the plant will generate nearly 5,500 megawatt
hours per year. This corresponds to the average annual electricity demand of
more than 1,700 households and is unique in Upper Austria on this scale.
The photovoltaic plant is an important symbolic milestone for Lenzing on its way
to becoming a CO2-neutral manufacturing site. This project is part of Lenzing's
global energy concept, which aims to provide electricity from 100 percent
renewable sources in order to reduce CO2 intensity by 50 percent already in 2030
and to be globally climate neutral in 2050.
"The great challenges of our time need answers. As a leading company in
innovation and sustainability, we are proactively contributing to the
achievement of climate targets and setting new standards for our industry,"
explains Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group. "In addition to ongoing
major investments in CO2 neutral sites such as Thailand and Brazil, innovative
projects at existing sites are bringing us one step closer to climate
neutrality."
Photo download [https://mediadb.lenzing.com/pinaccess/
showpin.do?pinCode=nBbTbjXIeQhI]
PIN: nBbTbjXIeQhI
Further inquiry note:
Filip Miermans
Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs
Lenzing AG
Phone: +43 664 8477802
E-mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com
issuer: Lenzing AG
A-4860 Lenzing
phone: +43 7672-701-0
FAX: +43 7672-96301
mail: office@lenzing.com
WWW: http://www.lenzing.com
ISIN: AT0000644505
indexes: ATX, WBI
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/9785/4815433
OTS: Lenzing AG
ISIN: AT0000644505
