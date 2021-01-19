EANS-News Lenzing AG / Lenzing plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted photovoltaic plant Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 19.01.2021, 10:00 | 57 | 0 | 0 19.01.2021, 10:00 |

With the industrial use of solar energy, Lenzing sets new standards regarding

decarbonization in the fiber industry.



Company Information



Lenzing - The Lenzing Group plans Upper Austria's largest ground-mounted

photovoltaic plant on an area of around 55,000 m2. The groundbreaking ceremony

is scheduled to take place in summer 2021. After the expected commissioning in

the second half of 2021, the plant's output will amount to 5.5 MWpeak. With

approximately 16,000 modules, the plant will generate nearly 5,500 megawatt

hours per year. This corresponds to the average annual electricity demand of

more than 1,700 households and is unique in Upper Austria on this scale.



The photovoltaic plant is an important symbolic milestone for Lenzing on its way

to becoming a CO2-neutral manufacturing site. This project is part of Lenzing's

global energy concept, which aims to provide electricity from 100 percent

renewable sources in order to reduce CO2 intensity by 50 percent already in 2030

and to be globally climate neutral in 2050.



"The great challenges of our time need answers. As a leading company in

innovation and sustainability, we are proactively contributing to the

achievement of climate targets and setting new standards for our industry,"

explains Stefan Doboczky, CEO of the Lenzing Group. "In addition to ongoing

major investments in CO2 neutral sites such as Thailand and Brazil, innovative

projects at existing sites are bringing us one step closer to climate

neutrality."



Further inquiry note:

Filip Miermans

Vice President Corporate Communications & Public Affairs

Lenzing AG

Phone: +43 664 8477802

E-mail: f.miermans@lenzing.com



