 

DGAP-Adhoc Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
19.01.2021, 09:54  |  43   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21

19-Jan-2021 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
Jena, January 19, 2021

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of EUR 368.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: EUR 369.7 million). This corresponds to a revenue development of -0.2% vs. the past year (after adjustment for currency effects[1]: +2.6%).

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)[2] amounted to EUR 73.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: EUR 56.8 million). EBIT margin (EBIT / revenue) was 19.9% (previous year 15.4%). EBIT development benefitted in part from lower sales and marketing expenses compared to the previous year's period. In addition, EBIT includes a one-time gain from the sale of a property in the amount of around EUR 2.4 million in the current period.

Earnings per share (EPS)[3] amounted to EUR 0.52 (previous year: EUR 0.43).

Full results for the first quarter 2020/21 will be published on February 8, 2021.

During the further course of fiscal year 2020/21, the company expects the recovery in revenue and EBIT to continue compared to the previous year, which had seen a marked impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
 
 

 

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Carl Zeiss Meditec AG!
Long
Basispreis 111,91€
Hebel 14,45
Ask 1,33
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 129,73€
Hebel 11,42
Ask 0,54
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Contact for investors and press
Sebastian Frericks
Head of Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Tel.: +49 3641 220-116
E-Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com

 

[1] Currency-adjusted revenue growth is determined by weighing sales in the comparative period with current instead of actual historical exchange rates.
[2] Earnings before interest and taxes (also operating profit, EBIT) refers to a key earnings figure within the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group and is calculated in accordance with IFRS standards (see Annual Report 2019/20, p. 78 for reconciliation).
[3] Earnings per share (also EPS) refers to a key earnings figure within the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group and is calculated according to IFRS standards (see Annual Report 2019/20, p. 78 for reconciliation).

19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
07745 Jena, Germany
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3641 220-0
Fax: +49 (0)3641 220-112
E-mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
Internet: www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
ISIN: DE0005313704
WKN: 531370
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1161506

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1161506  19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1161506&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetCarl Zeiss Meditec Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21 19-Jan-2021 / 09:54 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-News: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Amsterdam Trande Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for ...
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: UniDevice AG: preliminary and unaudited result 2020: Sales EUR 404 million (+ 13%), EBITDA EUR 5.6 ...
EQS-Adhoc: Achiko AG invites shareholders to an Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on 11 February 2021
DGAP-News: RIB Software SE (RIB) signs a Phase-II-contract (No. 04 / 2021) with HTG Hoch- und Tiefbau ...
DGAP-News: Baader Helvea Swiss Equities Conference: A hugely successful first virtual conference across three ...
DGAP-Adhoc: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Signifikante Verbesserung des Ergebnisses für 2020 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Allianz SE: Allianz SE beschließt Kündigung nachrangiger Anleihen zur Rückzahlung im März 2021 ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Linde to Build, Own and Operate World's Largest PEM Electrolyzer for Green Hydrogen
DGAP-News: PAION GIBT EXKLUSIVE LIZENZVEREINBARUNG MIT LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL FÜR GIAPREZA(TM) (ANGIOTENSIN ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Corporate update
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Gläubiger erhalten 100 Prozent - Insolvenzverfahren der deutschen Petroplus-Gesellschaften ...
DGAP-DD: PAION AG deutsch
Sensationelle Resultate vom Diamantbohrprogramm 2020 liegen vor.
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
STARK Deutschland GmbH: Übernahme der STARK Group durch CVC, STARK GROUP BEGRÜSST CVC ALS NEUEN INVESTOR
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:55 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21 (deutsch)
09:54 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec erzielt Gewinnsteigerung im ersten Quartal 2020/21

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
11.12.20
651
Carl Zeiss Meditec