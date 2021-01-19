DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21



19-Jan-2021 / 09:54 CET/CEST

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21 Jena, January 19, 2021



Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ISIN: DE0005313704) has achieved revenue of EUR 368.9 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: EUR 369.7 million). This corresponds to a revenue development of -0.2% vs. the past year (after adjustment for currency effects[1]: +2.6%).



Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)[2] amounted to EUR 73.4 million in the first quarter of fiscal year 2020/21 (previous year: EUR 56.8 million). EBIT margin (EBIT / revenue) was 19.9% (previous year 15.4%). EBIT development benefitted in part from lower sales and marketing expenses compared to the previous year's period. In addition, EBIT includes a one-time gain from the sale of a property in the amount of around EUR 2.4 million in the current period.



Earnings per share (EPS)[3] amounted to EUR 0.52 (previous year: EUR 0.43).



Full results for the first quarter 2020/21 will be published on February 8, 2021.



During the further course of fiscal year 2020/21, the company expects the recovery in revenue and EBIT to continue compared to the previous year, which had seen a marked impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.