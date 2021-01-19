DGAP-Adhoc Carl Zeiss Meditec AG achieves increase in profit in first quarter 2020/21
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Carl Zeiss Meditec AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.
Contact for investors and press
Sebastian Frericks
Head of Investor Relations
Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
Tel.: +49 3641 220-116
E-Mail: investors.meditec@zeiss.com
[1] Currency-adjusted revenue growth is determined by weighing sales in the comparative period with current instead of actual historical exchange rates.
[2] Earnings before interest and taxes (also operating profit, EBIT) refers to a key earnings figure within the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group and is calculated in accordance with IFRS standards (see Annual Report 2019/20, p. 78 for reconciliation).
[3] Earnings per share (also EPS) refers to a key earnings figure within the Carl Zeiss Meditec Group and is calculated according to IFRS standards (see Annual Report 2019/20, p. 78 for reconciliation).
19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Carl Zeiss Meditec AG
|Göschwitzer Str. 51-52
|07745 Jena, Germany
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)3641 220-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)3641 220-112
|E-mail:
|investors.meditec@zeiss.com
|Internet:
|www.zeiss.de/meditec-ag/ir
|ISIN:
|DE0005313704
|WKN:
|531370
|Indices:
|MDAX, TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1161506
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1161506 19-Jan-2021 CET/CEST
0 Kommentare