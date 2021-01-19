Amsterdam Trade Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for creditshelf platform

Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) -



- Important expansion of debt financing base on the creditshelf platform

- Additional strategic investor uses creditshelf's lending platform as powerful

access tool to the German market for SME loans

- Debt capital of EUR 40 mn from the collaboration enables creditshelf to meet

loan demand from German SMEs even more efficiently



creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME

finance in Germany, expands its investor base and gains Amsterdam Trade Bank as

a new strategic investor. The company is thereby strengthening its debt

financing base on the creditshelf platform and laying the foundation for further

growth.





Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Alfa Bank Group, is now funding loans to GermanSMEs via the creditshelf platform. The bank is the next strategic institutionallender that has decided to cooperate with creditshelf. Among others, BNP ParibasAsset Management and the European Investment Fund, already signed on asfinancing partners on the creditshelf platform in 2020. The European InvestmentFund acts as anchor investor for the creditshelf Loan Fund. Together withAmsterdam Trade Bank they complement the existing lender base, mainly consistingof insurance companies, asset managers and pension funds.The debt capital of initially EUR 40 mn made available within the framework ofthe collaboration with the Amsterdam Trade Bank enables creditshelf to reacteven more efficiently to the loan demand from German SMEs. For creditshelf, thismarks another milestone in the implementation of a primarily institutionalfunding strategy. Especially institutional lenders value professionalstructures, a sustainable risk approach as well as a transparent and successfulhistory of their partners. creditshelf will continue to arrange and coordinateall steps along the value chain - from customer acquisition to underwriting,structuring, and servicing the loan.Matt Kus, Head of SME Credit Origination at Amsterdam Trade Bank, comments onthe collaboration: "We are very pleased to enter into this partnership withcreditshelf and enable the support of the German Mittelstand. We selectedcreditshelf because of their successful track record of lending to SMEs inGermany and their ability to maintain growth in a highly competitive environmentwhilst being prudent at the same time. As one of the most institutionalizedcredit platforms in Europe, creditshelf was the clear choice as an ideal partnerin launching our SME focused activities in Germany."Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Chief Operating Officer of creditshelf,