Amsterdam Trade Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for creditshelf platform
Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) -
- Important expansion of debt financing base on the creditshelf platform
- Additional strategic investor uses creditshelf's lending platform as powerful
access tool to the German market for SME loans
- Debt capital of EUR 40 mn from the collaboration enables creditshelf to meet
loan demand from German SMEs even more efficiently
creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME
finance in Germany, expands its investor base and gains Amsterdam Trade Bank as
a new strategic investor. The company is thereby strengthening its debt
financing base on the creditshelf platform and laying the foundation for further
growth.
Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Alfa Bank Group, is now funding loans to German
SMEs via the creditshelf platform. The bank is the next strategic institutional
lender that has decided to cooperate with creditshelf. Among others, BNP Paribas
Asset Management and the European Investment Fund, already signed on as
financing partners on the creditshelf platform in 2020. The European Investment
Fund acts as anchor investor for the creditshelf Loan Fund. Together with
Amsterdam Trade Bank they complement the existing lender base, mainly consisting
of insurance companies, asset managers and pension funds.
The debt capital of initially EUR 40 mn made available within the framework of
the collaboration with the Amsterdam Trade Bank enables creditshelf to react
even more efficiently to the loan demand from German SMEs. For creditshelf, this
marks another milestone in the implementation of a primarily institutional
funding strategy. Especially institutional lenders value professional
structures, a sustainable risk approach as well as a transparent and successful
history of their partners. creditshelf will continue to arrange and coordinate
all steps along the value chain - from customer acquisition to underwriting,
structuring, and servicing the loan.
Matt Kus, Head of SME Credit Origination at Amsterdam Trade Bank, comments on
the collaboration: "We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with
creditshelf and enable the support of the German Mittelstand. We selected
creditshelf because of their successful track record of lending to SMEs in
Germany and their ability to maintain growth in a highly competitive environment
whilst being prudent at the same time. As one of the most institutionalized
credit platforms in Europe, creditshelf was the clear choice as an ideal partner
in launching our SME focused activities in Germany."
Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Chief Operating Officer of creditshelf,
Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Chief Operating Officer of creditshelf,
