 

Amsterdam Trade Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for creditshelf platform

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
19.01.2021, 10:15  |  67   |   |   

Frankfurt am Main, Germany (ots) -

- Important expansion of debt financing base on the creditshelf platform
- Additional strategic investor uses creditshelf's lending platform as powerful
access tool to the German market for SME loans
- Debt capital of EUR 40 mn from the collaboration enables creditshelf to meet
loan demand from German SMEs even more efficiently

creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft, the leading credit platform for digital SME
finance in Germany, expands its investor base and gains Amsterdam Trade Bank as
a new strategic investor. The company is thereby strengthening its debt
financing base on the creditshelf platform and laying the foundation for further
growth.

Amsterdam Trade Bank, part of Alfa Bank Group, is now funding loans to German
SMEs via the creditshelf platform. The bank is the next strategic institutional
lender that has decided to cooperate with creditshelf. Among others, BNP Paribas
Asset Management and the European Investment Fund, already signed on as
financing partners on the creditshelf platform in 2020. The European Investment
Fund acts as anchor investor for the creditshelf Loan Fund. Together with
Amsterdam Trade Bank they complement the existing lender base, mainly consisting
of insurance companies, asset managers and pension funds.

The debt capital of initially EUR 40 mn made available within the framework of
the collaboration with the Amsterdam Trade Bank enables creditshelf to react
even more efficiently to the loan demand from German SMEs. For creditshelf, this
marks another milestone in the implementation of a primarily institutional
funding strategy. Especially institutional lenders value professional
structures, a sustainable risk approach as well as a transparent and successful
history of their partners. creditshelf will continue to arrange and coordinate
all steps along the value chain - from customer acquisition to underwriting,
structuring, and servicing the loan.

Matt Kus, Head of SME Credit Origination at Amsterdam Trade Bank, comments on
the collaboration: "We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with
creditshelf and enable the support of the German Mittelstand. We selected
creditshelf because of their successful track record of lending to SMEs in
Germany and their ability to maintain growth in a highly competitive environment
whilst being prudent at the same time. As one of the most institutionalized
credit platforms in Europe, creditshelf was the clear choice as an ideal partner
in launching our SME focused activities in Germany."

Dr. Daniel Bartsch, founding partner and Chief Operating Officer of creditshelf,
Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Amsterdam Trade Bank provides EUR 40 mn debt funding for creditshelf platform - Important expansion of debt financing base on the creditshelf platform - Additional strategic investor uses creditshelf's lending platform as powerful access tool to the German market for SME loans - Debt capital of EUR 40 mn from the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
Kurzarbeit: Achtung vor Steuernachzahlung (FOTO)
Veganer Fischersatz, pflanzliche Milchalternativen oder Fleisch aus Zellkulturen? / BVE und ...
Grifols beginnt klinische Studie mit einer neuen Behandlung, die eine sofortige Immunität ...
Durchbruch im Kampf gegen Corona / Luftreiniger, der Coronaviren effektiv eliminiert, kann ...
264 Firmen unterzeichnen Offenen Brief der GZ Goldschmiede Zeitung an Bundeskanzlerin Dr. Angela ...
Brauereien mit Absatzverlusten in historischen Dimensionen / Branchenumfrage des Brauer-Bundes zu ...
Dachdeckerhandwerk: Harten Lockdown gemeinsam verhindern / Gemeinsames Statement des ZVDH und der IG BAU / Baustellen ...
BVMW: Industrie-Lockdown würde massiven volkswirtschaftlichen Schaden anrichten
Infosys Accredited with Google Cloud Partner Specialization for Data and Analytics
Titel
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Steigenberger investiert in China (FOTO)
NABU: Nord Stream 2 - unnötige Energie-Infrastruktur und klimapolitisch gefährlich / ...(1) 
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited / $7m Raised to fund Lithium Exploration - ATTACHMENT
Die neue Abarth 595 Range - Leistung und Stil im Namen des Skorpions (FOTO)
Josip Heit: G999 Blockchain - Gold Standard Group pianifica l'IPO nel 2021
Abgasskandal: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler sagt vor Gericht aus: Tarnen und Täuschen war lange Teil einer ...
Aktien im Bullenmarkt, Marktkommentar von Werner Rüppel
Titel
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Stefan Weingarten: Corona-Regelungen in Bayern sind eine Farce!
Studie: Geplante Pflegereform könnte die Zahl der Sozialhilfeempfänger um ein Drittel senken
IT-Berufe: Ausländische Fachkräfte können Lücke füllen
Motorradversicherung jetzt wechseln: Preise steigen bereits (FOTO)
Ripple ist erledigt / Kommentar zu Kryptowährungen von Björn Godenrath
Berufsbildung schafft Chancen: KfW unterstützt syrische Flüchtlingskinder und heimische Bevölkerung in aufnehmenden ...
"Volkswagen lügt schon wieder" - so sieht der neue Pfusch des Autobauers beim ...
Plansecur empfiehlt Soli-Ersparnis für Altersvorsorge zu verwenden / Johannes Sczepan: "Wer keine private Vorsorge trifft, wird im Alter alt aussehen."
WAZ: Georg Haub zieht Antrag auf Todeserklärung für Bruder Karl-Erivan Haub zurück
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
Einladung zur virtuellen Erneuerbare-Energien-Konferenz von Aurora Energy Research / Wasserstoff, Green Deal, Dekarbonisierung: Chancen und Herausforderungen für die deutsche Energiewirtschaft
11:00 Uhr
Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list
11:00 Uhr
Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list
10:58 Uhr
Merkels Beschlussvorlage: 15 km Radius und Ausgangssperren quasi für alle
10:57 Uhr
Cannabis Report: Rekordjahr für Colorado
10:56 Uhr
3 Einflussfaktoren für die umfassende Neuordnung der Immobilienlandschaft
10:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES erhält neue Aufträge aus Dänemark, Österreich und Schweden (deutsch)
10:55 Uhr
DGAP-News: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES AG: VST BUILDING TECHNOLOGIES erhält neue Aufträge aus Dänemark, Österreich und Schweden
10:54 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS startet Stellantis mit 'Buy' - Ziel 21 Euro
10:52 Uhr
PMI’s Charles Bendotti Recognized by INvolve and Yahoo Finance on OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020; Nikki Symmons named on LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020