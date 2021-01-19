Mendix Enables Chinese Businesses to Succeed in Digital Transformation with World's Premier Low-Code Software Development Platform

- Low-code platform boosts productivity and enables "citizen developers" to actively participate in every phase of application development

BOSTON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mendix , a Siemens business and global leader in low-code application development for the enterprise, has announced the introduction of its world-class platform to the Chinese market. The Mendix low-code platform brings tremendous advantages to Chinese enterprises seeking to accelerate their digital transformation in response to competitive pressures and new ways of doing business, both of which have been accelerated by the global pandemic. Siemens' longstanding, extensive presence in China will give Mendix significant advantages in access to customers, resources, and expertise as it brings its platform into one of the world's top technology markets.

Mendix is a recognized low-code leader and visionary

Mendix low-code is a powerful software platform that enables both professional and citizen developers to create enterprise-grade applications more than 10x faster than traditional development, using drag-and-drop components and model-driven logic through an intuitive graphical user interface. Its cloud-native, microservices-based architecture delivers unprecedented agility, flexibility, and scalability for digitalization projects of every size and scope.

As the industry's first "all-in-one" low-code platform, Mendix is at the heart of a holistic development ecosystem that seamlessly integrates data and innovative technologies including artificial intelligence, augmented reality, IoT, and other advanced capabilities. Enterprises from startups to major multinational corporations across America, Europe, the Middle East, and beyond are using the Mendix platform to update core legacy systems and deliver innovative new capabilities to internal and external customers. Among Mendix's tier one clients are Continental, Zurich Insurance, ConocoPhillips, the Municipality of Dubai, and NS, the Netherlands' high-speed rail operator.