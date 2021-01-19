 

DGAP-News Ekosem-Agrar AG adopts sustainability strategy and prepares Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI standards

DGAP-News: Ekosem-Agrar AG / Key word(s): Sustainability
Ekosem-Agrar AG adopts sustainability strategy and prepares Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI standards

19.01.2021 / 10:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ekosem-Agrar AG adopts sustainability strategy and prepares Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI standards

  • Assuming responsibility as a top 3 milk producer in the world
  • Setting standards for sustainable action in the industry
  • Definition of four fields of action, roadmap with targets to be achieved by 2026

Walldorf, 19 January 2021 - Ekosem-Agrar, the German holding company of Russian milk producer EkoNiva Group, has completed the development of a sustainability strategy initiated in 2020. As one of the world's largest raw milk producers, the Group wants to live up to its responsibility and help develop standards for sustainable action in the production of milk and dairy products. With the help of a materiality analysis, the project team identified the most significant sustainability topics for the Group based on their relevance for business and taking into account the results of a stakeholder survey conducted in summer 2020 as well as the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the United Nations.

Under the new corporate claim "The Responsible Way of Modern Farming," the Management Board has adopted the following four fields of action for the Group:

- An attractive rural area is our foundation

- Only healthy animals produce healthy food

- Our employees make Ekosem-Agrar successful

- Making responsible use of natural resources

By the end of 2021, the company, which employs some 14,000 people, plans to implement the corresponding organizational structures for sustainability management and to draw up a climate strategy as well as a water strategy; it has also committed itself to reporting in accordance with the internationally recognized GRI standards. The first Sustainability Report is already scheduled for publication in June 2021.

