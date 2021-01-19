DGAP-News: Agri Resources Group S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Agri Resources Group S.A. sets course for further growth by expanding sustainable cultivation activities and corporate structure



19.01.2021

Luxembourg, 19 January 2021: Agri Resources Group S.A., an international specialist in the sustainable cultivation and processing of agricultural products, is consistently pushing ahead with its growth. The Luxembourg-based company, which has European agricultural processing activities in Spain and Bulgaria, is currently focusing on sustainable agricultural projects - particularly in Ghana, Congo, Madagascar and Mauritius.



In Ghana, Agri Resources is currently preparing to start the organic cultivation of annatto seeds. As a local pioneer in this field, the company has already secured a corresponding off-take agreement. Annatto is used, for example, in food production as a biological colouring agent and plays a role in cancer research thanks to its high vitamin E content. Agri Resources has also recently successfully installed drip irrigation on trial fields in Ghana, ensuring a continuous, demand-based water supply at lower energy and operating costs.



In addition to the targeted expansion of cultivation activities, the course for further growth is also being set through organisational and structural measures. For example, Agri Resources is now expanding its Mauritius location to facilitate its own vanilla exports, provide access to the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and further increase its logistics competence. In order to meet the increasing customer requirements in Europe, preparations are already being made to further optimise resource management and operational capacities on site.



Frédéric Dalmasie, Chief Executive Officer of Agri Resources Group S.A.: "Our focus is clearly on our further sustainable and at the same time profitable corporate growth. The targeted expansion of our cultivation, processing and export activities - as well as the use of synergy effects within the Monaco Resources Group - will contribute to this in particular. It is equally important to fulfil the necessary structural requirements. Here, too, we see ourselves already on a very good path."



