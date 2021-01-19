EXEL Industries number of shares and voting rights 04.01.2021
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 19.01.2021, 10:00 | 24 | 0 |
EXEL Industries
A French public limited company (Société Anonyme) with a share capital of €16,969,750
Registered office:- France
Reims Companies Register (RCS): No. B 095 550 356
Disclosure of the number of shares and voting rights comprising the share capital
|Date
|Total number of shares comprising the share capital
|Total number of voting rights
|January, 04, 2020
|6 787 900
|Total gross voting rights : 10 855 491
|Total net* voting rights : 10 853 764
* Total net amount = total amount of voting rights attached to the total number of shares minus those shares that do not carry voting rights (treasury shares).
2.13.0.0
Attachment
EXEL INDUSTRIES Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0