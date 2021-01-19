Stolt-Nielsen Limited Presentation and Video Conference For the Fourth Quarter and Full Year of 2020 Results
LONDON, January 19, 2021 – Stolt-Nielsen Limited (Oslo Børs: SNI) will host a video conference to present the Company’s unaudited results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 on Thursday, January 28, 2021 at 15:00 CEST (09:00 EST, 14:00 GMT).
The presentation and video conference will be hosted by:
- Mr. Niels G. Stolt-Nielsen - Chief Executive Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jens F. Grüner-Hegge - Chief Financial Officer, Stolt-Nielsen Limited
- Mr. Jordi Trias - President of Stolt Sea Farm
Those who wish to watch the live broadcast may access it here
Questions can be posted in the webcast during the live presentation
The presentation will be published on our website:
https://www.stolt-nielsen.com/en/investors/reports-presentations/
For additional information please contact:
Jens F. Grüner-Hegge
Chief Financial Officer
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8985
j.gruner-hegge@stolt.com
Ellie Davison
Head of Corporate Communications
UK +44 (0) 20 7611 8926
e.davison@stolt.com
About Stolt-Nielsen Limited
Stolt-Nielsen (SNL or the ‘Company’) is a long-term investor and manager of businesses focused on opportunities in logistics, distribution and aquaculture. The Stolt-Nielsen portfolio consists of its three global bulk-liquid and chemicals logistics businesses – Stolt Tankers, Stolthaven Terminals and Stolt Tank Containers – Stolt Sea Farm and a number of investments in LNG. Stolt-Nielsen Limited is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (Oslo Børs: SNI)
