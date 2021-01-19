 

Transition to renewable energy driving transformation of the industry, according to Willis Towers Watson

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 10:00  |  25   |   |   

As the sector expands, risk managers must respond to an evolving risk landscape prompted by climate change - the key theme of Willis Towers Watson’s annual Renewable Energy Market Review

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climate change and the subsequent transition to renewable energy and low-carbon initiatives, as well as the growing significance of Environmental Social Governance (ESG) pressures, will transform the renewable energy industry risk landscape, according to Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW), a leading global advisory, broking, and solutions company, at the launch of its annual Renewable Energy Market Review.

The escalating impact of climate change and ESG factors form a key theme of the report. Key challenges brought on by climate change, including overcoming barriers to scale, regulatory scrutiny and potential future litigation, require that risk managers need to meet these challenges head on. Indeed, their role will increase in importance as they navigate changes in regulation, technology and innovation, as well as translating what this means for their company and its investors. Meanwhile, demonstrating improved ESG performance will help reduce cost of capital and enhance partnerships within industries and communities. These increasing pressures are also creating growth in the renewable energy sector as companies look to transition to a low-carbon environment.

At the same time, the renewables industry is faced with further insurance market hardening as insurers seek to capitalize on last year’s pricing increases to drive further improvements in pricing to restore this portfolio to profitability. Increases of between 10 and 40% are being experienced across a range of global markets, while Casualty rating increases can sometimes be even more significant. Some of the key challenges besetting the renewables insurance market include aged assets, operation, maintenance and spares, natural catastrophe risk, contractor experience, lender obligations, the pace of technological change and COVID-19 related supply chain interruption risks.

Graham Knight, Head of Global Natural Resources, Willis Towers Watson, said: “In these unprecedented times, the renewables industry finds itself beset by risks and challenges from all sides, as COVID-19 tightens its stranglehold on the global economy and insurance market conditions harden. However, it is the issue of climate risk and ESG that will have a more significant impact on the future shape of the industry. Renewables companies must develop a significant ESG footprint and incorporate climate change risk into their risk mitigation strategies in order to survive in the future.”

He added: “Renewables companies need to know how the energy transition is going to affect their industry, why climate change is already transforming their industry risk landscape, how they can play a strategic role in developing their response to this transition and which ESG pressures are going to affect the industry in the future. At Willis Tower Watson, we are helping renewables companies navigate this complex risk terrain and manage the transition to provide innovative solutions and foster growth in this increasingly important sector.”

A full copy of the report can be found at - https://willistowerswatson.turtl.co/story/renewable-energy-market-review-2021-gated/

About Willis Towers Watson

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ: WLTW) is a leading global advisory, broking and solutions company that helps clients around the world turn risk into a path for growth. With roots dating to 1828, Willis Towers Watson has 45,000 employees serving more than 140 countries and markets. We design and deliver solutions that manage risk, optimize benefits, cultivate talent, and expand the power of capital to protect and strengthen institutions and individuals. Our unique perspective allows us to see the critical intersections between talent, assets and ideas — the dynamic formula that drives business performance. Together, we unlock potential. Learn more at willistowerswatson.com.

Media contact

Sarah Booker +44 (0)7917 722040

sarah.booker@willistowerswatson.com


Willis Towers Watson Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Transition to renewable energy driving transformation of the industry, according to Willis Towers Watson As the sector expands, risk managers must respond to an evolving risk landscape prompted by climate change - the key theme of Willis Towers Watson’s annual Renewable Energy Market ReviewLONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Climate change and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
CCL Industries Announces Appointment of Two New Directors and Retirement of Director
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
Willis Towers Watson adds Shanghai to its Global Markets Property & Casualty Hub
12.01.21
Surge in North American deals drives the global M&A market to rebound in Q4 of 2020
12.01.21
Willis Towers Watson launches suite of cyber assessments to help clients better manage cyber risk
12.01.21
Willis Towers Watson to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings on February 9, 2021
04.01.21
Despite strong investment gains, health of largest U.S. corporate pension plans showed no improvement in 2020