19 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round

Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded a total of 19 exploration licence interests in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway.



The award includes 15 licences in the North Sea, two licences in the Norwegian Sea and two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, seven of the newly awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway.