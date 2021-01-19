 

19 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round

Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded a total of 19 exploration licence interests in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway. 

The award includes 15 licences in the North Sea, two licences in the Norwegian Sea and two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, seven of the newly awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway.

The awards from this licensing round continue to build on the Company’s seven core exploration areas and increases by 23 percent the number of licences held by the Company. Supporting the Company’s strategy to execute an exploration programme which targets a combination of high value, near field opportunities and high potential, frontier exploration.

The licence interests are detailed below:

Licence Blocks Working Interest
(Percent) 		Area
1089* 1/5,6 50 North Sea
1087 2/2, 5 50 North Sea
1084* 3/7 60 North Sea
1090 7/1 30 North Sea
1091* 15/5,6,8 40 North Sea
1092* 15/6,9 50 North Sea
1097 15/3, 24/11, 12 30 North Sea
1095* 16/2, 25/11 50 North Sea
1094* 17/2,3,5,6,8, 18/7 60 North Sea
1045B1 25/4 15 North Sea
820SB1 25/8 40 North Sea
1099 25/3, 26/1, 30/12, 31/10 30 North Sea
1104 30/3 40 North Sea
1102* 30/3, 31/1,4,5 60 North Sea
1106 34/2,3,5,6 20 North Sea
1126 6609/5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, 6610/2,4,5,6, 6611/4,5 30 Norwegian Sea
1129 6703/7,8,9,10,11,12, 6704/7,8,10,11 30 Norwegian Sea
229G1 7122/8,9 50 Southern Barents Sea
1131 7122/8,9,10,11,12, 7123/7,8,9 20 Southern Barents Sea

*Operator Lundin Energy Norway

13.01.21
Update on fourth quarter 2020 financial results and webcast details for Capital Markets Day presentation on 28 January 2021
12.01.21
Lundin Energy announces resource additions of 210 percent of 2020 production
23.12.20
The fourth quarterly dividend instalment of USD 0.25 per share, will amount to SEK 2.08 per share