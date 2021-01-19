19 licences awarded in the Norwegian licensing round
Lundin Energy AB announces that its wholly owned subsidiary Lundin Energy Norway AS (together Lundin Energy), has been awarded a total of 19 exploration licence interests
in the 2020 Awards in Predefined Areas (APA) licensing round, in Norway.
The award includes 15 licences in the North Sea, two licences in the Norwegian Sea and two licences in the Southern Barents Sea, seven of the newly awarded licences will be operated by Lundin Energy Norway.
The awards from this licensing round continue to build on the Company’s seven core exploration areas and increases by 23 percent the number of licences held by the Company. Supporting the Company’s strategy to execute an exploration programme which targets a combination of high value, near field opportunities and high potential, frontier exploration.
The licence interests are detailed below:
|Licence
|Blocks
|
Working Interest
(Percent)
|Area
|1089*
|1/5,6
|50
|North Sea
|1087
|2/2, 5
|50
|North Sea
|1084*
|3/7
|60
|North Sea
|1090
|7/1
|30
|North Sea
|1091*
|15/5,6,8
|40
|North Sea
|1092*
|15/6,9
|50
|North Sea
|1097
|15/3, 24/11, 12
|30
|North Sea
|1095*
|16/2, 25/11
|50
|North Sea
|1094*
|17/2,3,5,6,8, 18/7
|60
|North Sea
|1045B1
|25/4
|15
|North Sea
|820SB1
|25/8
|40
|North Sea
|1099
|25/3, 26/1, 30/12, 31/10
|30
|North Sea
|1104
|30/3
|40
|North Sea
|1102*
|30/3, 31/1,4,5
|60
|North Sea
|1106
|34/2,3,5,6
|20
|North Sea
|1126
|6609/5,6,7,8,9,10,11,12, 6610/2,4,5,6, 6611/4,5
|30
|Norwegian Sea
|1129
|6703/7,8,9,10,11,12, 6704/7,8,10,11
|30
|Norwegian Sea
|229G1
|7122/8,9
|50
|Southern Barents Sea
|1131
|7122/8,9,10,11,12, 7123/7,8,9
|20
|Southern Barents Sea
*Operator Lundin Energy Norway
