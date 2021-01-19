Tier-1 Telecom Service Provider in Europe Selects Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure to Provide Cyber-protection to Consumers and SMBs

Hod Hasharon, Israel, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allot Ltd . (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE: ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security-as-a-service (SECaaS) solutions for communication service providers (CSPs) and enterprises, today announced that a tier-1 CSP in Europe has selected Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure to provide consumers and SMBs with cybersecurity and content control services to protect the CPEs/routers and devices in their homes and businesses. This deal follows the service provider’s successful implementation of Allot’s NetworkSecure.

The HomeSecure and BusinessSecure solutions will be deployed in CPEs provided to consumers and SMBs by the service provider, and in the operator’s network. The services are expected to be made available to the service provider’s fixed broadband customers. Subscribers to the service will pay a monthly fee that is shared between the service provider and Allot.

Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure both provide security for IoT, smart appliances, and the devices connected to the home or business network. They integrate into the existing router with the addition of a thin software client that provides network visibility, cybersecurity and content controls without the need for any configuration by the customer. Allot HomeSecure and BusinessSecure use AI to identify and profile connected devices and to detect and act upon anomalous device behavior. HomeSecure and BusinessSecure have the option to be managed from an easy-to-use app that gives customers control over their network security and content controls.

“With their successful Allot NetworkSecure implementation, this European service provider decided to expand their relationship with Allot that has already resulted in a profitable consumer cybersecurity service,” said Ran Fridman, EVP Global Sales at Allot. “It is a great opportunity for their customers to get a cybersecurity service that works on their mobile devices and in their homes and businesses, and for the service provider to further increase ARPU and brand awareness.”