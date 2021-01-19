Metalized Flexible Packaging Market worth $5.8 billion by 2025 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market by Material Type (Aluminum Foil Based, Metalized Film), Structure, Packaging Type (Pouches, Bags, Wraps), End-Use Industry (Food, Beverage, Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Pet Food), Region - Global Forecast to 2025", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Metalized Flexible Packaging Market size in 2020 is estimated at USD 4.5 billion and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2025. The major drivers for the market include an increase in demand for the longer shelf life of products and increasing demand for customer-friendly packaging. However, volatile raw material cost restrains the market growth. Moreover, sustainable and new metalized flexible packaging is expected to propel the market for metalized flexible packaging.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219963217

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metalized Flexible Packaging Market"

110 – Tables

40 – Figures

175 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/metalized-flexible-packaging-market-219963217.html

Aluminum foil segment is estimated to lead the metalized flexible packaging market during the forecast period

By type, the aluminum foil based segment is estimated to lead metalized flexible packagings market in 2019. Aluminum is the most commonly used metal in flexible metal packaging, primarily due to its cost-effectiveness. Aluminum is a lightweight, silvery-white metal derived from bauxite ore, where it exists in combination with oxygen as alumina. Magnesium and manganese are added to aluminum to improve its strength. Aluminum is highly resistant to most forms of corrosion and its natural coating of aluminum oxide provides a highly effective barrier against air, temperature, moisture, and chemical attacks. Aluminum foil based flexible packaging is used in packaging for food, beverage and pharmaceutical and personal care products.