SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a wheelchair as a manually operated or automated device, designed primarily for use by an individual with a mobility disability. It is mainly used for the purpose of indoor or both indoor and outdoor locomotion. Increase in life span and numbers of elderly persons at a global level is one of the key reasons expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The manual product segment led the segment in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to its increasing use in hospitals. It is also cost-effective and requires little maintenance

Rising volume of medical emergencies is a prime factor driving the hospital segment

The adults segment was the largest in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to rise in number of disabilities requiring a mobility device such as the spinal cord injuries and an expanding ageing population

North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.0% due to increased adoption of advanced technology in wheelchairs and rise in the disabled population

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Manual, Electric), By Category (Adult, Pediatric), By Application (Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wheelchair-market

The growing integration of automation in healthcare devices, especially mobility devices, such as wheelchairs is a key impacting parameter, projected to support market growth. Wheelchairs today are incorporated with non-linear processing circuits, guide sensors, pulse steering drive, and several controls for making the ride easy and smooth for patients.

Rise in number of disorders requiring a mobility device is also one of the key factors expected to contribute to market growth. One of the common disabilities that require a mobility device is the spinal cord injuries. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center's Facts and Figures at a Glance 2020, there are around 294,000 people currently living with spinal cord injuries (SCI), in the U.S. with 17,810 new cases each year. Thus, the US is expected to be a key potential market for the manufacturers of the mobility device in the years to come.