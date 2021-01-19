 

Wheelchair Market Size Worth USD 4.9 Billion in 2028 | CAGR 8.0%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 10:35  |  47   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) defines a wheelchair as a manually operated or automated device, designed primarily for use by an individual with a mobility disability. It is mainly used for the purpose of indoor or both indoor and outdoor locomotion. Increase in life span and numbers of elderly persons at a global level is one of the key reasons expected to contribute towards the growth of the market.

Grand_View_Research_Logo

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The manual product segment led the segment in terms of revenue share in 2020 owing to its increasing use in hospitals. It is also cost-effective and requires little maintenance
  • Rising volume of medical emergencies is a prime factor driving the hospital segment
  • The adults segment was the largest in 2020 in terms of revenue share owing to rise in number of disabilities requiring a mobility device such as the spinal cord injuries and an expanding ageing population
  • North America dominated the market with a revenue share of 35.0% due to increased adoption of advanced technology in wheelchairs and rise in the disabled population

Read 114 page research report with ToC on "Wheelchair Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Manual, Electric), By Category (Adult, Pediatric), By Application (Homecare, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wheelchair-market

The growing integration of automation in healthcare devices, especially mobility devices, such as wheelchairs is a key impacting parameter, projected to support market growth. Wheelchairs today are incorporated with non-linear processing circuits, guide sensors, pulse steering drive, and several controls for making the ride easy and smooth for patients.

Rise in number of disorders requiring a mobility device is also one of the key factors expected to contribute to market growth. One of the common disabilities that require a mobility device is the spinal cord injuries. According to the National Spinal Cord Injury Statistical Center's Facts and Figures at a Glance 2020, there are around 294,000 people currently living with spinal cord injuries (SCI), in the U.S. with 17,810 new cases each year. Thus, the US is expected to be a key potential market for the manufacturers of the mobility device in the years to come.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wheelchair Market Size Worth USD 4.9 Billion in 2028 | CAGR 8.0%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global wheelchair market size is expected to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2028, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2021 to 2028. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Grifols begins clinical trial of a new treatment that would provide immediate immunity against ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments