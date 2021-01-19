 

Juva Life Receives California Cultivation License for Stockton Facility

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 10:30  |  46   |   |   

Milestone Event to Spur Revenues and Product Development Pathway for Unmet Medical Needs

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is extremely pleased to announce receipt of a state approved cannabis cultivation license for its almost 30,000 sq. ft. facility located in Stockton, California.

After approximately 30 months of dedicated effort encompassing a comprehensive regional and municipal permitting process, extensive physical upgrades, and state of the art equipment installations, Juva has received a greenlight from CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The agency ensures public safety and environmental protection by licensing and regulating commercial cannabis cultivators statewide. CalCannabis also manages the state's track-and-trace system, which tracks all commercial cannabis and cannabis products—from cultivation to sale.

With licensing approval, Juva is now moving swiftly to fully activate its newly upgraded facility by planting approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of flowering canopy and 5,000 sq. ft. of non-flowering canopy. An additional 4,500 sq. ft. of space has been subdivided into trim, dry storage, breeding, pre-roll, packaging, and environmental system rooms (including automated controls, water reserves, fertilization, and irrigation, etc.). Three of the five growing spaces are ready for immediate planting with another two expected to be completed by Q2, 2021. Once all five rooms are fully operational, the facility is expected to have the annual capability to produce approximately 6,000-pounds of high-quality cannabis flower. Cultivated flower production is slated for use in Juva branded products, contract production services, and clinical research targeting novel product formulations.

In addition, the facility includes almost 3,000 square feet of space for use as a delivery, packaging and distribution center. As of October 2020, Juva has operated a growing cannabis delivery fleet from this location, offering nearly 400 product SKU’s to the approximately 750,000 residents of San Joaquin County. Plans for 2021 include expanded delivery services to the municipalities of Tracy (to the west), Modesto, (to the south) and Elk Grove (to the north).

Seite 1 von 3
Juva Life Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Juva Life Receives California Cultivation License for Stockton Facility Milestone Event to Spur Revenues and Product Development Pathway for Unmet Medical NeedsVANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
EV Battery Tech reveals Features and Specifications of the IoniX Pro TITAN Series
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:32 Uhr
Juva Life erhält Anbaulizenz für Anlage in Stockton (Kalifornien)
14.01.21
Juva Life vereinheitlicht und beschleunigt die Marken-Marketingpläne
14.01.21
Juva Life Unifies and Accelerates Brand Marketing Plans
04.01.21
DGAP-News: Juva Life gibt Ausblick auf die strategische Ausrichtung für 2021 (deutsch)
04.01.21
Juva Life setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele für das Neue Jahr
04.01.21
Juva Life Brings Bold Outlook for the New Year
22.12.20
DGAP-News: Juva Life Inc. teilt wichtige Fortschritte im Zusammenhang mit dem Ausbau seiner Betriebsanlage in Hayward mit. (deutsch)
22.12.20
Juva Life wandelt ehemalige Krebsforschungseinrichtung in einen Vorzeigebetrieb um
22.12.20
Juva Life Transforming Ex-Cancer Research Facility into Flagship Operation

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
10
Juva life : Neue Alternative im Cann Sektor