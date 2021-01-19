Juva Life Receives California Cultivation License for Stockton Facility

After approximately 30 months of dedicated effort encompassing a comprehensive regional and municipal permitting process, extensive physical upgrades, and state of the art equipment installations, Juva has received a greenlight from CalCannabis Cultivation Licensing, a division of the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA). The agency ensures public safety and environmental protection by licensing and regulating commercial cannabis cultivators statewide. CalCannabis also manages the state's track-and-trace system, which tracks all commercial cannabis and cannabis products—from cultivation to sale.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Juva Life Inc. (CSE: JUVA) (OTCQB: JUVAF) (FRANKFURT: 4VV) (“Juva Life,” “Juva” or the “Company”), a premier California based multi-faceted life sciences company focused on the commercialization of Cannabis products and advanced formulations is extremely pleased to announce receipt of a state approved cannabis cultivation license for its almost 30,000 sq. ft. facility located in Stockton, California.

With licensing approval, Juva is now moving swiftly to fully activate its newly upgraded facility by planting approximately 8,000 sq. ft. of flowering canopy and 5,000 sq. ft. of non-flowering canopy. An additional 4,500 sq. ft. of space has been subdivided into trim, dry storage, breeding, pre-roll, packaging, and environmental system rooms (including automated controls, water reserves, fertilization, and irrigation, etc.). Three of the five growing spaces are ready for immediate planting with another two expected to be completed by Q2, 2021. Once all five rooms are fully operational, the facility is expected to have the annual capability to produce approximately 6,000-pounds of high-quality cannabis flower. Cultivated flower production is slated for use in Juva branded products, contract production services, and clinical research targeting novel product formulations.

In addition, the facility includes almost 3,000 square feet of space for use as a delivery, packaging and distribution center. As of October 2020, Juva has operated a growing cannabis delivery fleet from this location, offering nearly 400 product SKU’s to the approximately 750,000 residents of San Joaquin County. Plans for 2021 include expanded delivery services to the municipalities of Tracy (to the west), Modesto, (to the south) and Elk Grove (to the north).