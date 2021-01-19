 

PMI’s Charles Bendotti Recognized by INvolve and Yahoo Finance on OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020; Nikki Symmons named on LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 10:52  |  34   |   |   

Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM), has today been recognized for his unwavering support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, included on INvolve and Yahoo Finance’s OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020. The designation places Bendotti among a select group of business leaders and allies of LGBTQ+ inclusion recognized for driving cultural change within the workplace to create more inclusive environments across the world. Nikki Symmons, Content Planner, Global Communications at PMI, has also been named on the OUTstanding LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020 in recognition of her achievements in furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion both within PMI and beyond.

“I’ve been fortunate to have lived and led in many countries throughout my career, working with people from a variety of backgrounds and cultures who have taught me the value of inclusion and diversity first-hand,” said Bendotti. “I’m honored to be recognized as a global ally and included on the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List this year. As leaders it’s critical that everyone—without exception—feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

Bendotti’s recognition stems from his efforts in championing inclusion and diversity (I&D) within PMI and beyond. He was instrumental in championing the appointment of the company’s first Chief Diversity Officer, Silke Muenster, in March 2020; a role that reports directly to the CEO. Additionally, he is actively involved in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within the organization as executive sponsor of PMI’s global employee resource group, STRIPES, which aims to create a safe space for learning, sharing, allyship, and support to members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Suki Sandhu OBE, founder, and CEO of INvolve, the consultancy and global network championing diversity and inclusion in business, said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating another amazing group of LGBT+ and Ally role models from across the globe who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent. LGBT+ discrimination is still prevalent across the world, and role models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work.”

Seite 1 von 3


Philip Morris International Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

PMI’s Charles Bendotti Recognized by INvolve and Yahoo Finance on OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020; Nikki Symmons named on LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020 Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM), has today been recognized for his unwavering support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, included on INvolve and Yahoo Finance’s …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Roxgold Intercepts 42.9 GPT Over 14m & 46.2 GPT Over 11m at Koula as Séguéla Continues to Advance
Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” ...
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
Organigram Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:29 Uhr
Die Erholung der Tabakaktien geht weiter: Warum sich ein Einstieg bei Altria und Co. jetzt lohnen könnte!
11.01.21
Underscoring Critical Role of Science in a Smoke-Free Future, Philip Morris International Brings on Former Sanofi Exec as Chief Life Sciences Officer
05.01.21
Aktien Osteuropa Schluss: Gewinne überwiegen nach freundlichem Jahresstart

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
79
Philip Morris Int. - Zigaretten non-US