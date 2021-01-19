PMI’s Charles Bendotti Recognized by INvolve and Yahoo Finance on OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020; Nikki Symmons named on LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020

Charles Bendotti, Senior Vice President, People & Culture at Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE:PM), has today been recognized for his unwavering support for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the workplace, included on INvolve and Yahoo Finance’s OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List 2020. The designation places Bendotti among a select group of business leaders and allies of LGBTQ+ inclusion recognized for driving cultural change within the workplace to create more inclusive environments across the world. Nikki Symmons, Content Planner, Global Communications at PMI, has also been named on the OUTstanding LGBT+ Future Leader List 2020 in recognition of her achievements in furthering LGBTQ+ inclusion both within PMI and beyond.

“I’ve been fortunate to have lived and led in many countries throughout my career, working with people from a variety of backgrounds and cultures who have taught me the value of inclusion and diversity first-hand,” said Bendotti. “I’m honored to be recognized as a global ally and included on the OUTstanding 50 Ally Executives List this year. As leaders it’s critical that everyone—without exception—feels valued, respected, and empowered to succeed.”

Bendotti’s recognition stems from his efforts in championing inclusion and diversity (I&D) within PMI and beyond. He was instrumental in championing the appointment of the company’s first Chief Diversity Officer, Silke Muenster, in March 2020; a role that reports directly to the CEO. Additionally, he is actively involved in advancing LGBTQ+ inclusion within the organization as executive sponsor of PMI’s global employee resource group, STRIPES, which aims to create a safe space for learning, sharing, allyship, and support to members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community.

Suki Sandhu OBE, founder, and CEO of INvolve, the consultancy and global network championing diversity and inclusion in business, said: “I’m thrilled to be celebrating another amazing group of LGBT+ and Ally role models from across the globe who are championing inclusion and inspiring the next generation of talent. LGBT+ discrimination is still prevalent across the world, and role models are essential to change perceptions and show everyone that you can be successful in business while also being your authentic self at work.”