Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (“Pro Kapital”) has issued EUR 9,685,426.80 unsecured, callable, fixed rate non-convertible bonds EUR 8.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VÕLAKIRI 20-2024 with ISIN EE3300001676 (herein Bonds) with maturity on 31 October 2024. Pro Kapital announces that it will publish a listing prospectus in respect of these Bonds today, on 19 January 2021 and has already applied for admission to trading the Bonds on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn’s bond list.

Pro Kapital informed on 22 May 2020 that the Supervisory Council of Pro Kapital has on 21 May 2020 decided to approve the issue of the Bonds. The Bonds were issued in three tranches: (1) on 03 August 2020 Pro Kapital issued 2,925,641 bonds with issue value of 8,191,794.80 euros; (2) on 27 November 2020 Pro Kapital issued 187,502 Bonds with issue value of 525,005.60 euros; and (3) on 15 January 2021 Pro Kapital issued 345,938 Bonds with issue value of 968,626.40 euros. 3,459,081 Bonds have been issued with total issue value of 9,685,426.80 euros.