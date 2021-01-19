 

Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 11:00  |  35   |   |   

 

AS Pro Kapital Grupp (“Pro Kapital”) has issued EUR 9,685,426.80 unsecured, callable, fixed rate non-convertible bonds EUR 8.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VÕLAKIRI 20-2024 with ISIN EE3300001676 (herein Bonds) with maturity on 31 October 2024. Pro Kapital announces that it will publish a listing prospectus in respect of these Bonds today, on 19 January 2021 and has already applied for admission to trading the Bonds on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn’s bond list.

Pro Kapital informed on 22 May 2020 that the Supervisory Council of Pro Kapital has on 21 May 2020 decided to approve the issue of the Bonds. The Bonds were issued in three tranches: (1) on 03 August 2020 Pro Kapital issued 2,925,641 bonds with issue value of 8,191,794.80 euros; (2) on 27 November 2020 Pro Kapital issued 187,502 Bonds with issue value of 525,005.60 euros; and (3) on 15 January 2021 Pro Kapital issued 345,938 Bonds with issue value of 968,626.40 euros. 3,459,081 Bonds have been issued with total issue value of 9,685,426.80 euros.

On 15 January 2021, Pro Kapital respectively cancelled Pro Kapital’s convertible bonds used as payment for the Bonds in the third tranche as follows: 315,309 PKG1 convertible bonds and 30,629 PKG7 convertible bonds were cancelled.

Pro Kapital has applied for admission to trading of its 20-2024 Bonds on the bond list of Nasdaq OMX Tallinn and the first day of trading is expected to be on or about 27 January 2021. In connection with this, Pro Kapital has prepared a listing prospectus that has been approved by the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority on 19 January 2021. The prospectus will be available through Pro Kapital’s website (www.prokapital.com) and the Estonian Financial Supervisory Authority’s website (www.fi.ee).

Allan Remmelkoor
Member of the Management Board
Phone: +372 614 4920
Email: prokapital@prokapital.ee


 


 


AS Pro Kapital Grupp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list   AS Pro Kapital Grupp (“Pro Kapital”) has issued EUR 9,685,426.80 unsecured, callable, fixed rate non-convertible bonds EUR 8.00 PRO KAPITAL GRUPP VÕLAKIRI 20-2024 with ISIN EE3300001676 (herein Bonds) with maturity on 31 October 2024. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11:00 Uhr
Pro Kapital is publishing a listing prospectus and has applied for admission to trading of its nonconvertible bonds 20-2024 on Nasdaq OMX Tallinn bond list