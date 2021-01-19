 

DEKRA is a Sustainability Champion

Expert Organization Receives Platinum Rating

STUTTGART, Germany, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

  • Rating standard EcoVadis awards top accolade
  • DEKRA ranks among the top 1% of evaluated companies
  • 2025 sustainability strategy defines ambitious targets

The international expert organization DEKRA is a sustainability champion. EcoVadis, the world-leading standard for sustainability in global value chains, has awarded the testing, inspection and certification company a "platinum" rating. This puts DEKRA among the top 1% of evaluated companies. With this rating, DEKRA advanced straight from silver to platinum in 2020, bypassing gold altogether. 

"In pursuing our rigorous sustainability strategy, we are on a successful trajectory. The platinum rating from EcoVadis provides independent confirmation of this," says DEKRA Management Board member Wolfgang Linsenmaier, who is responsible for sustainability at DEKRA. "As the leading non-listed company in the sector, DEKRA is well aware of its responsibility to the environment, society and future generations, and is taking specific measures."

Compared with the 2019 EcoVadis rating, DEKRA made substantial improvements in all four assessment categories: environment, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. Overall, according to the EcoVadis standard, DEKRA therefore ranks among the top 1% of assessed companies in the industry. With over 65,000 assessed companies in over 160 countries, EcoVadis is one of the leading sustainability rating systems.

DEKRA's 2025 sustainability strategy sets out ambitious, measurable targets in key areas: CO2 footprint, renewable energies, employee involvement and training, diversity, occupational safety, social involvement, partnerships and the supply chain. In addition, DEKRA signed up to the principles of the UN Global Compact in 2020 and supports the vision of a sustainable global economy. Furthermore, DEKRA has joined the RE100 initiative, which involves a commitment to switch its electricity supply entirely to renewable energies by 2050. DEKRA aims to meet this goal already by 2025.

The expert organization DEKRA is also rigorously expanding its own innovative range of sustainability-related services to help customers with progressive solutions in this field, e.g. sustainability advisory and training services, product sustainability, certifications, audits, climate impact assessments, supply chain sustainability, sustainability standards in sport and many other independent services.

For more information:
https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability/ 
https://www.dekra.com/en/sustainability-magazine/

About DEKRA

DEKRA has been active in the field of safety for more than 90 years. Founded in 1925 in Berlin as Deutscher Kraftfahrzeug-Überwachungs-Verein e.V., it is today one of the world's leading expert organizations. DEKRA SE is a subsidiary of DEKRA e.V. and manages the Group's operating business. In 2020, DEKRA generated preliminary sales totaling 3.2 billion euros. The company currently employs more than 43,000 people in approximately 60 countries on all six continents. With qualified and independent expert services, they work for safety on the road, at work and at home. These services range from vehicle inspection and expert appraisals to claims services, industrial and building inspections, safety consultancy, testing and certification of products and systems, as well as training courses and temporary work. The vision for the company's 100th birthday in 2025 is that DEKRA will be the global partner for a safe world.

Media Contacts:

Tilman Vögele-Ebering
Tel. (direct): +49 711 7861 2122
Fax (direct): +49 711 7861 742122
E-mail: tilman.voegele-ebering@dekra.com

DEKRA e.V.
Corporate Communications
Handwerkstrasse 15
70565 Stuttgart, Germany
www.dekra.com/en/newsroom

 



