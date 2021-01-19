 

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 January to 15 January 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 11:32  |  25   |   |   

Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 January to 15 January 2021.

Name of the issuer

Issuer identifier code

Day of the transaction

Financial instrument
identifier code

Total daily volume
(number of shares)

Weighted average
price of daily
acquisition

Market identifier code

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

11/01/2021

FR0010313833

7000

93,3308

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

12/01/2021

FR0010313833

7000

96,2030

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

13/01/2021

FR0010313833

7000

94,5304

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

14/01/2021

FR0010313833

7000

95,2369

XPAR

ARKEMA

9695000EHMS84KKP2785

15/01/2021

FR0010313833

7000

95,8600

XPAR

 

 

 

TOTAL

35 000

95,0322

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:
https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybac ...

Arkema Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Arkema Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 11 January to 15 January 2021 Regulatory News: In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 11 January to 15 January 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Arkema: Bostik Invests in a Joint Venture With Cartell Chemical Co to Strengthen Its Instant Engineering Adhesives Business
13.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 04 January to 08 January 2021
11.01.21
Arkema: Statement About the Number of Shares and Voting Rights in Compliance With the Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code and the article 223-16 of the Financial Markets Authority (AMF-Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares From 28 December to 01 January 2021
05.01.21
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 21 December to 25 December 2020