Tulsa, OK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. reports results of operations for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020.



Greystone recorded net income available to common stockholders (net income less preferred dividends and income from non-controlling interests) for the three months ended November 30, 2020 of $873,180, or $0.03 per share, compared to $304,428, or $0.01 per share, in the prior period. Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended November 30, 2020 was $1,733,381, or $0.06 per share, compared to $746,678, or $0.03 per share for the prior period. EBITDA for the six months ended November 30, 2020 was $6,614,164 compared to $4,886,619 for the six months ended November 30, 2019. Sales for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020 were $15,523,318 and $33,091,494, respectively, compared to $19,503,462 and $38,167,971 in the prior periods, respectively. Greystone’s net income was $1,023,073 and $2,032,231 for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $472,685 and $1,091,984 in the prior periods, respectively.