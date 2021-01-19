GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. REPORTS RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND SIX MONTHS ENDED NOVEMBER 30, 2020
Tulsa, OK, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GREYSTONE LOGISTICS, INC. (OTCQB:GLGI). Tulsa-based Greystone Logistics, Inc. reports results of operations for the three months and six months ended
November 30, 2020.
Greystone recorded net income available to common stockholders (net income less preferred dividends and income from non-controlling interests) for the three months ended November 30, 2020 of $873,180, or $0.03 per share, compared to $304,428, or $0.01 per share, in the prior period. Net income available to common stockholders for the six months ended November 30, 2020 was $1,733,381, or $0.06 per share, compared to $746,678, or $0.03 per share for the prior period. EBITDA for the six months ended November 30, 2020 was $6,614,164 compared to $4,886,619 for the six months ended November 30, 2019. Sales for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020 were $15,523,318 and $33,091,494, respectively, compared to $19,503,462 and $38,167,971 in the prior periods, respectively. Greystone’s net income was $1,023,073 and $2,032,231 for the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $472,685 and $1,091,984 in the prior periods, respectively.
“Greystone achieved significant increases in earnings for both the three months and six months ended November 30, 2020 compared to the comparable prior periods,” stated CEO Warren Kruger.
Kruger continued, “These increased earnings resulted primarily from restructuring the pricing for certain pallets. This restructuring of pricing resulting from changes in the manufacturing process
led to the decline in dollar sales, despite comparable unit sales for the periods. A major beer customer has notified us that beginning January 1, 2021, they will be diversifying purchases of case
pallets between Greystone and another vendor; however, Greystone will continue to be the sole provider for the keg pallet. We have evaluated this impact in conjunction with other adjustments that
were made with the customer and do not expect that it will have a material adverse effect on Greystone’s consolidated financial statements.”
“During the six months ended November 30, 2020, Greystone continued to show substantial improvement in its ratio of equity to total assets from 17.6% as of May 31, 2020 to 24.3% as of November 30, 2020. The net reduction in debt and financing leases from May 31, 2020 to November 30, 2020 was $4.6 million. The debt includes $3,034,000 funding from the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (“CARES”). The CARES act includes provisions to apply for forgiveness of the PPP loan, and Greystone plans to submit the application.”
0 Kommentare