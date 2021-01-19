 

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. to Operate Its Six Builder Brands Under the Unified Name Tri Pointe Homes

Consolidation of the company’s regional brands into one unified name comes as Tri Pointe continues its organic growth and optimization of its operations across the country

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH), one of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., has announced that it is consolidating its six regional homebuilding brands into one unified name—Tri Pointe Homes. In connection with the consolidation of brands, effective as of January 15, 2021, the publicly traded entity, previously named TRI Pointe Group, Inc., was renamed Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., and each of its 15 divisions across the nation will operate under the name Tri Pointe Homes.

“The strategic decision to operate as one brand comes as we continue to organically grow our divisions across the country and look to drive more operational efficiencies at all levels of the organization,” said Tri Pointe Homes Chief Executive Officer Doug Bauer. “Operating as one brand will allow us to concentrate our functional efforts around one brand instead of six while creating a stronger national awareness for the company.”

“Our merger with WRECO and the acquisition of its five regional homebuilding brands in 2014 transformed us into one of the largest home building companies in the country, and the multiple brand approach we inherited has served us well over the past six years,” said Bauer. “During that time, we successfully established an overarching vision and culture across the company while fostering the long-standing, trusted relationships our local leadership teams have forged over the years with land sellers and trade partners. That pillar of operating as the best of big and small, with local expertise and relationships backed by company-wide financial resources and powerful technology platforms, will continue to define Tri Pointe Homes as we look to the future.”

With the intention of being at the forefront of consumer trends and continuously evolving, Tri Pointe has prioritized becoming a technology-driven company, and over the past two years, it has implemented programs that have increased efficiencies across its operations and vastly improved the customer experience.

“While advancing in ways that make us more efficient and forward-looking, the pillars that have been central to our success will continue to differentiate us as we expand,” said Tri Pointe Homes President and Chief Operating Officer Tom Mitchell. “Along with being the best of big and small, we are a customer-driven company and consider ourselves to be in the ‘life-changing business.’ We are a premium lifestyle brand that places top value on innovative design and craftsmanship across all price points.”

Founded as a regional homebuilder in 2009, Tri Pointe has expanded its operations through acquisitions and the opening of new divisions across the country. Delivering on its mission to provide an unsurpassed customer experience, the company has also established Tri Pointe Solutions, a suite of homebuyer services that offers comprehensive support throughout the buying, lending and closing process.

“All of our achievements and our continuing growth are possible because of the talented and dedicated people at Tri Pointe who are the foundation of our passionate culture that continues to drive and define our success,” said Mitchell. “We take great pride in the fact that our culture permeates all aspects of our business, empowers our people to love what they do, and motivates them to perform at the highest levels.”

About Tri Pointe Homes
One of the largest homebuilders in the U.S., Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE: TPH) is a publicly traded company and a recognized leader in customer experience, innovative design, and environmentally responsible business practices. The company builds premium homes and communities in 10 states, with deep ties to the communities it serves—some for as long as a century. Tri Pointe Homes combines the financial resources, technology platforms and proven leadership of a national organization with the regional insights, longstanding community connections and agility of empowered local teams. Tri Pointe has won multiple Builder of the Year awards, most recently in 2019, and made Fortune magazine’s 2017 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list. The company was also named one of the Best Places to Work by the Orange County Business Journal for four consecutive years. For more information, please visit TriPointeHomes.com. 

