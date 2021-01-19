Loop Insights Integrates Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin Into Contactless Payments Platform For Retail Customers and Enterprise Partners, With Patent-Pending Technology Filed in 2019, As Cryptocurrency Payments Undergo Global Paradigm Shift Toward Mass Acc

The methods described in the 2019 patent application provide a unique method of facilitating and verifying cryptocurrency payments, all performed with the fundamental Loop principle of not requiring POS integration to achieve these goals.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Loop Insights Inc. (MTRX:TSXV RACMF:OTCQB) (the “Company” or “Loop”), a provider of contactless solutions and artificial intelligence (“AI”) to drive real-time insights, enhanced customer engagement, and automated contact tracing to the brick and mortar space, is pleased to announce the final integration of major cryptocurrency payments into the Company’s contactless payment platform. Initial integration was prepared in 2018, with patents filed in 2019 and put on standby in anticipation of today’s global commerce and regulatory acceptance of cryptocurrency payments.

Loop Insights CEO Rob Anson stated: “Whereas many companies try to use cryptocurrencies as a buzz word, Loop has been way ahead of this global paradigm shift to the delight of our customers and partners who want be ahead of what we anticipate being a parabolic growth decade for cryptocurrency transactions and payments. Our Fobi device is already configured to accept leading cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Litecoin, providing retailers with new long-term opportunities for growth and Enterprise partners with an even stronger value proposition that already includes our world-leading artificial intelligence-driven, real-time transaction technology.”

LOOP’S CRYPTOCURRENCY PAYMENT PROCESSING KEEPS PACE WITH RECENT SHIFT BY WORLD’S LARGEST COMPANIES AND PAYMENT PROCESSORS

COVID-19 accelerated the demand for contactless payment solutions, while the recovery and new all-time highs in cryptocurrency prices accelerated the pace of change in financial services, with consumers around the world adopting and demanding the ability to transact in digital currencies.

Loop Insights enables traditional brick and mortar retail clients and global enterprise partners to maintain or accelerate their leadership positions by easily accepting payments in the massive, growing cryptocurrency space, which has seen significant growth in both merchants and payment processors accepting cryptocurrencies including: