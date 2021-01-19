 

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.01.2021, 12:00  |  18   |   |   

Aktia Bank Plc
Press release
19 January 2021 at 1.00 p.m.

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.50 per cent to 0.40 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 February 2021. The change is due to the decline of market rates. The previous time the prime rate was lowered was on September 2019.

Further information:
Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 750 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 31 December 2019 amounted to EUR 9.9 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 9.7 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.


Aktia Pankki (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021 Aktia Bank PlcPress release19 January 2021 at 1.00 p.m. Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021 Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.50 per cent to 0.40 per cent. The new prime rate will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. Announces Director Succession and Leadership Promotions
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova Cannabis ...
Day Five of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Identifies Structural Variants that May Predispose to Severe COVID-19 Illness
Giyani Metals Corp. - Completion of Solar Plant Study for the K.Hill Manganese Project & Grant of ...
Victory Square Technologies Signs Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire IV Hydreight, An On-Demand & ...
Enthusiast Gaming Signs Multi Platform Sponsorship Deal with Samsung
BIOPHYTIS receives DMC recommendation for starting recruitment for Part 2 of its Phase 2-3 COVA ...
Bombardier’s joint venture to provide maintenance service for 280 high-speed train cars in China
Biophytis Announces Plan to Publicly File Later Today Registration Statement for Proposed Initial ...
Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. Announce Combination of Cannabis Retail Businesses to Form Nova ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
Ocugen Inc. Announces the Cancellation of Stockholder Meeting Previously Adjourned to 11: 00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 13, 2021
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
American Lithium Submits Plan of Operations to the Bureau of Land Management for the Next Phase of ...
EHang to Provide UAM Services in Hengqin New Area in Zhuhai, China
Monument geht Verkaufsvereinbarung für Mengapur-Projekt in Malaysia ein
Day Three of Bionano’s Next-Generation Cytogenomics Symposium: Saphyr Provides Complete Structural Variation Analysis in Solid Tumors, Enables Discovery of Novel ...
Nokia selected for U.S. Federal 5G Cybersecurity Project
Titel
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.01.21
Shareholders’ Nomination Board’s proposal for the composition of Aktia Bank’s Board of Directors and their remuneration
15.01.21
Correction: Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc
12.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc’s Board of Directors has decided on the payment of dividend
08.01.21
A change in Aktia’s Executive Committee
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Carola Nilsson
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Mikko Ayub
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Juha Hammarén
05.01.21
Aktia Bank Plc: Managers’ Transactions – Outi Henriksson
04.01.21
Change in the number of own shares held by Aktia Bank Plc