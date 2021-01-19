Aktia lowers its prime rate to 0.40 per cent as of 1 February 2021

Aktia Bank lowers its prime rate by 0.10 percentage points from 0.50 per cent to 0.40 per cent. The new prime rate will apply from 1 February 2021. The change is due to the decline of market rates. The previous time the prime rate was lowered was on September 2019.

Timo Ruotsalainen, Head of Treasury, tel. +358 10 247 7211



