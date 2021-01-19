Jägermeister launches limited "BEST NIGHTS" streetwear collection
- Jägermeister's first international streetwear collection will be launched in
22 markets.
- Available from 31st January 2021 exclusively on http://www.bestnights.com .
- Bloody Osiris is the international face of the campaign.
With the BEST NIGHTS collection, Jägermeister is launching its first ever
international streetwear collection. The clothing pieces target the streetwear
community worldwide and will be available for brand and fashion enthusiasts in
22 markets.
"The best nights as part of our very own brand promise inspired us to create
this one- of-a-kind collection", says Wolfgang Moeller, Global CMO. "For those
nights, superb style is just as important as the perfect ice cold shot."
Core elements of the Jägermeister brand, urban streetwear style and bits of
nightlife come together in twelve exclusive pieces that make up the BEST NIGHTS
collection. Each item also emphasizes the meaning of a best night with friends.
Even though these nights look different now because of the global coronavirus
pandemic, Jägermeister is committed to spreading a message of optimism,
conveying that we will hopefully soon be able to enjoy our best nights out
together with each other again.
To make a contribution in support of the club culture that is severely
threatened by this crisis, Jägermeister will give one euro per order to the
United We Stream initiative. The international cultural platform and streaming
collective is committed to supporting club culture during this worldwide crisis.
More information about the BEST NIGHTS collection, please click here
(https://jagermeister.getbynder.com/share/26199A5D-9CFF-42F3-A707A4CEEAA17C1C/)
or visit our press site
(https://www.jagermeister.com/en/best-nights-collection-press) .
Contact:
Mast-Jägermeister SE
Michael Eichel
Director Corporate Communications
Tel.: +49 5331 81-416
Email: mailto:michael.eichel@jaegermeister.de
Andreas Lehmann
Head of Public Relations
Tel.: +49 5331 81-473
Email: mailto:andreas.lehmann@jaegermeister.de
http://www.jaegermeister.de
http://www.mast-jaegermeister.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114395/4815624
OTS: Mast-Jägermeister SE
