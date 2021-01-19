Jägermeister launches limited "BEST NIGHTS" streetwear collection

Wolfenbüttel (ots) -



- Jägermeister's first international streetwear collection will be launched in

22 markets.

- Available from 31st January 2021 exclusively on http://www.bestnights.com .

- Bloody Osiris is the international face of the campaign.



With the BEST NIGHTS collection, Jägermeister is launching its first ever

international streetwear collection. The clothing pieces target the streetwear

community worldwide and will be available for brand and fashion enthusiasts in

22 markets.





"The best nights as part of our very own brand promise inspired us to createthis one- of-a-kind collection", says Wolfgang Moeller, Global CMO. "For thosenights, superb style is just as important as the perfect ice cold shot."Core elements of the Jägermeister brand, urban streetwear style and bits ofnightlife come together in twelve exclusive pieces that make up the BEST NIGHTScollection. Each item also emphasizes the meaning of a best night with friends.Even though these nights look different now because of the global coronaviruspandemic, Jägermeister is committed to spreading a message of optimism,conveying that we will hopefully soon be able to enjoy our best nights outtogether with each other again.To make a contribution in support of the club culture that is severelythreatened by this crisis, Jägermeister will give one euro per order to theUnited We Stream initiative. The international cultural platform and streamingcollective is committed to supporting club culture during this worldwide crisis.More information about the BEST NIGHTS collection, please click here(https://jagermeister.getbynder.com/share/26199A5D-9CFF-42F3-A707A4CEEAA17C1C/)or visit our press site(https://www.jagermeister.com/en/best-nights-collection-press) .Contact:Mast-Jägermeister SEMichael EichelDirector Corporate CommunicationsTel.: +49 5331 81-416Email: mailto:michael.eichel@jaegermeister.deAndreas LehmannHead of Public RelationsTel.: +49 5331 81-473Email: mailto:andreas.lehmann@jaegermeister.dehttp://www.jaegermeister.dehttp://www.mast-jaegermeister.deAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/114395/4815624OTS: Mast-Jägermeister SE