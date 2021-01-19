 

Interactive Kiosk Market Size Worth $45.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc.

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 12:05  |  41   |   |   

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028. Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving interactive kiosks' adoption. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security.

Grand View Research

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The market for interactive kiosk is a technology-driven and rapidly evolving market due to continuous advancements in communication and payment technologies. This, in turn, has widened the scope of application in various industries, such as retail, banking, hospitality, entertainment, and government
  • The declining prices of hardware and improved transaction safety features have led to increased adoption of interactive kiosks by various businesses
  • Mandatory government regulations regarding data privacy/protection and regulatory standards such as ADA and UL will have a major impact on the adoption of interactive kiosk as a service delivery tool
  • Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

Read 104 page research report with ToC on "Interactive Kiosk Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Type (ATMs, Self-service Kiosks), By End Use (BFSI, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 – 2028" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/interactive-kiosk-market

The North American market dominated the global market in 2020. The regional growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as a part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Interactive Kiosk Market Size Worth $45.32 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.9%: Grand View Research, Inc. SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028, according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments