SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive kiosk market size is expected to reach USD 45.32 billion by 2028 , according to a new study conducted by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2021 to 2028 . Increasing consumer involvement in the purchase process and an extensive focus on customized service delivery by industry players are the major factors driving interactive kiosks' adoption. The geographical expansion and service enhancement using interactive kiosks enable companies to offer convenient, swift, and hassle-free service to customers with enhanced safety and security.

Key suggestions from the report:

The market for interactive kiosk is a technology-driven and rapidly evolving market due to continuous advancements in communication and payment technologies. This, in turn, has widened the scope of application in various industries, such as retail, banking, hospitality, entertainment, and government

The declining prices of hardware and improved transaction safety features have led to increased adoption of interactive kiosks by various businesses

Mandatory government regulations regarding data privacy/protection and regulatory standards such as ADA and UL will have a major impact on the adoption of interactive kiosk as a service delivery tool

Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR over the forecast period

The North American market dominated the global market in 2020. The regional growth can be attributed to incumbents of the retail and BFSI verticals, who continue to deploy interactive kiosks as a part of their efforts to enhance the consumer experience. Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period as the retail, hospitality, BFSI, and healthcare verticals continue to grow. Incumbents of these industries continue to emphasize customer engagement.