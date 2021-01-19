 

1RS Announces Partnership With Peel Hunt

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 12:00  |  38   |   |   

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peel Hunt have chosen ERIC, a cloud based GRC software platform created by 1RS, to help transform its risk and compliance management processes.

Peel Hunt is an Investment Bank with highly rated, sector-aligned Research, Sales and Investment Banking teams.

By selecting ERIC, Peel Hunt now has access to an intuitive Risk and Compliance Management system, being rolled out to all employees. ERIC will improve visibility across the organisation and enable employees to work more efficiently, giving them more time to achieve their own objectives.

Tim Bailey, 1RS CEO, says: "We are delighted to continue our association with Peel Hunt and to help a firm of their calibre and quality remain at the forefront of risk management for firms in their sector."

Sunil Dhall, Peel Hunt's Chief Financial and Operating Officer, said: "We selected ERIC due to its broad interlinked suite of operational and compliance risk modules including Operational Risk events, Risk and Control Self Assessments, Regulatory Rule / Control Mapping, and Action tracking. ERIC is well supported by a responsive technical team who maintain the infrastructure and the ongoing development. The ability to configure certain aspects of the software has enabled us to dynamically adapt the modules for the changing regulatory environment."

About Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt is an investment bank with highly rated, sector-aligned Research, Sales and Investment Banking teams, with a current retained corporate client list of c.150 listed companies, over 1,100 institutions who have signed up to receive its research, and a trading platform that makes markets in c.3,500 equity and fixed income products.

About 1RS

1RS is a cloud based GRC software provider that helps Risk and Compliance Managers to transform the way that Financial services organisations evaluate, manage and automate their end-to-end Risk Management and Compliance processes. 

Overall, ERIC releases more time and resource for the risk and compliance teams, to help promote best practice and demonstrate the value of risk and compliance across the business through actionable insights and collaboration.

Contact:
Andrew Firth 
afirth@1rs.io 
38 Borough High Street | London | SE1 2AL
Office: +44 (0)207 175 6177 
Web: www.1rs.io



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

1RS Announces Partnership With Peel Hunt LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Peel Hunt have chosen ERIC, a cloud based GRC software platform created by 1RS, to help transform its risk and compliance management processes. Peel Hunt is an Investment Bank with highly rated, sector-aligned …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Market Anticipates Sizeable Growth at a CAGR of 28% during the ...
Global Bias Tire Market to Expand with Growing Inclination of the Automobile Industry towards ...
As Demand for Legal Technology Increases in the Asia-Pacific Region, ContractPodAi Opens First ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Accor Sets Ambitious Line-Up for New Hotel Openings in 2021
Coal Handling System Sales Set to Grow at 4.2% in 2021 as Automation Penetration Deepens: Fact.MR Study
Titel
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
The World's Next Giant Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Children Exposed to Toxic Microplastics, Experts Warn in New Research by the Plastic Soup ...
Hydraulic Fluids Market to Garner $12.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 6.8 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Voice Life Charges into the Future with Verge Currency (XVG) and VergePAY
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments