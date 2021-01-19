 

Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and Former Air Force Secretary Dr. Heather Wilson to Its Board of Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.01.2021, 12:00  |  47   |   |   

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Heather Wilson to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Wilson will serve as a Director for a term expiring at the Company’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders when she will stand for election by the stockholders.

Dr. Wilson, age 60, has served as President of The University of Texas at El Paso since 2019. Previously, she was the Secretary of the United States Air Force from May 2017 through May 2019. From 1998 to 2009, Dr. Wilson represented Albuquerque, New Mexico in the U.S. House of Representatives, where she was a senior member of the House Energy and Commerce Committee and Chair of the House Intelligence Subcommittee on Technical and Tactical Intelligence. Before becoming Secretary of the Air Force, Dr. Wilson served on the boards of Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN).

Dr. Wilson is a member of the National Science Board and chairs the Women in Aviation Advisory Board of the Federal Aviation Administration. She holds a Bachelor of Science Degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and earned her Master’s and Doctoral degrees from Oxford University in England as a Rhodes Scholar. She is a former U.S. Air Force officer.

“We are extraordinarily pleased to welcome Dr. Wilson to Maxar’s Board,” said Maxar Chairman Gen. (Ret.) Howell Estes III. “Her knowledge and experience from a distinguished career of service to this nation will be incredibly valuable as we provide oversight and guidance for Maxar's next phase.”

“Dr. Wilson’s deep understanding of the national security and intelligence communities make her an ideal choice as Maxar applies its unique Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure capabilities to a growing array of U.S. Government missions,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. “We are also passionate about and committed to creating an inclusive environment and building the workforce of the future, and Dr. Wilson’s experience leading the University of Texas at El Paso gives her a unique and valuable perspective in that regard.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,300 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

Seite 1 von 2
Maxar Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Maxar Technologies Appoints The University of Texas at El Paso President, Former Congresswoman and Former Air Force Secretary Dr. Heather Wilson to Its Board of Directors Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dr. Heather Wilson to serve on the Company’s Board of Directors. Dr. Wilson will serve as a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Séché to Strengthen Its Positions in South Africa With the Acquisition of Spill Tech
TechnipFMC Announces Offering of $850,000,000 Senior Notes
CARMAT: 2021 Financial Calendar
GenSight Biologics Reports Cash Position as of December 31, 2020 and Provides Operational Update
Mogo Announces Shareholder Approvals for its Acquisition of Digital Payments Company Carta ...
Sierra Metals Reports 2020 Production Results and Announces Strong 2021 Production and EBITDA ...
As Offshore Windstorm Sweeps Through State, PG&E Manages Related Outages Throughout Service Area ...
Total has Successfully issued Hybrid Bonds To Finance Its Development Strategy in Renewables
Cresco Labs Employees Volunteer Over 5,000 Hours for Company’s 2020 “Make a Difference” ...
Navya: First Autonomous Shuttle Service Launched in Israel
Titel
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
American Tower Announces Telxius Towers Transaction
Palantir Selected to Deliver Prototype for Army’s Ground Station Modernization
Almonty Industries Inc. Announces the Commencement of Its Corporate and Board Restructuring to ...
NantKwest, ImmunityBio Announce Positive Interim Data on Survival Rates in Metastatic Pancreatic ...
Intel Appoints Tech Industry Leader Pat Gelsinger as New CEO
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Titel
BevCanna Advances to Final Stage of Health Canada Standard Processing Licence
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
Sesen Bio Submits Completed Biologics License Application to the FDA for Vicineum and Has Requested ...
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Intel Corporation Statement Regarding Third Point LLC Letter
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
18.01.21
4
Zukunftsaussicht Maxar