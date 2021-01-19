Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 12 2020

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 819 430 Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 093 473 Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 264 887 750

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL

AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020

Total number of shares 221,819,430 Theoretical number of voting rights 265,093,473 Number of exercisable voting rights 264,887,750

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

Attachment