Elis - Disclosure of the number of shares forming the capital and the number of voting rights as of 31 12 2020

DECLARATION DU NOMBRE D’ACTIONS COMPOSANT LE CAPITAL
ET DU NOMBRE TOTAL DE DROITS DE VOTE AU 31 DECEMBRE 2020

Article L. 233-8-II du Code de Commerce
Article 223-16 du Règlement général de l’AMF

Nombre d’actions composant le capital social 221 819 430
Nombre de droits de vote théoriques 265 093 473
Nombre de droits de vote exerçables 264 887 750

Cette déclaration est en ligne sur le site internet d’Elis www.elis.com

DISCLOSURE OF THE NUMBER OF SHARES FORMING THE CAPITAL
AND OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2020

Total number of shares 221,819,430
Theoretical number of voting rights 265,093,473
Number of exercisable voting rights 264,887,750

This disclosure is on Elis web site www.elis.com

Contacts

Nicolas Buron, Investor Relations Director - Phone: +33 1 75 49 98 30 - nicolas.buron@elis.com

