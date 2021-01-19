 

GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes

  • Names Michael W. Valente as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary
  • Names Robyn Hooker McCall, as Chief Information Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE: GCP), a leading specialty construction chemicals and building products company, today announced that it has hired Michael W. Valente to serve as its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective January 18, 2021. In addition, the Company has hired Robyn Hooker McCall to serve as Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Valente joins GCP Applied Technologies following a 20-year career in the specialty chemicals and advanced materials industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Versum Materials, Inc., a global supplier of specialty chemicals, gases and equipment to the semiconductor industry, which was acquired by Merck KGaA in October 2019. Mr. Valente previously worked at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. where he successfully completed the tax-free spin-off of Versum in October 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Valente worked in several roles, including Vice President, General Counsel, at Rockwood Holdings, Inc., a provider of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, including surface treatment and lithium products, for more than 12 years, until its sale to Albemarle Corporation in 2015.

Robyn Hooker McCall joins GCP Applied Technologies in the role of Chief Information Officer. In this role, she will provide oversight and strategic direction for all aspects of information technology. Mrs. Hooker McCall has more than 20 years of management consulting and information technology leadership experience across global manufacturing organizations. Most recently, Mrs. Hooker McCall served as the Chief Information Officer for Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer of carbon black additives, focused on building information technology capability and leveraging digital opportunities to create business value.

Simon Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer said, “I’m very excited to bring in these two highly experienced and capable leaders. Michael brings a broad range of legal and business expertise to GCP and has been a key leader in highly effective teams that have enacted culture change and unlocked value for shareholders. His time during the transformations at both Rockwood and Versum highlight his leadership capabilities and his experience in international matters, legal affairs, strategic transactions and securities law. Robyn brings decades of information technology experience in transforming business organizations. Both leaders are great additions to the GCP team.”

