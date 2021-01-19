 

DGAP-DD KST Beteiligungs AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.01.2021 / 12:15
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Florian
Last name(s): Fenner

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
KST Beteiligungs AG

b) LEI
529900D7BWFE3K9KJ964 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A161309

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.4600 EUR 219000.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.4600 EUR 219000.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-01-19; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


19.01.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: KST Beteiligungs AG
Dammstraße 5
71120 Grafenau
Germany
Internet: www.kst-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

64280  19.01.2021 



Disclaimer

